Artist's impression of the planned Bunscoil at Montgomery Road in East Belfast

An Irish language primary school in east Belfast has been given temporary planning approval during a meeting in City Hall which heard robust exchanges between language activist Linda Ervine and DUP councillors.

At the Belfast City Committee Planning Committee elected representatives gave the green light for a proposed temporary nursery and primary school at lands adjacent and east of 44 Montgomery Road, East Belfast. The applicant is the Bunscoil na Seolta of Glenmachan Road, East Belfast.

On a recorded vote, the application received 11 votes in support, and five votes against the plan, all of which were from the DUP.

Council officers recommended the application for approval. The planning report states: “(The application) meets the need for an Irish Medium School in this area and it is the first of its kind, being an integrated school delivered through the medium of Irish.”

Linda Ervine, the East Belfast language rights activist, appeared at the Planning Committee meeting last week to represent the applicant.

DUP Councillor Sammy Douglas asked her if she was “picking up any community concerns or tensions” as a result of the application.

She replied: “Just the opposite. We delivered 17,000 leaflets in and around the East Belfast area and we ended up getting over 200 expressions of interest from parents in the local area.

“At the moment we have 60 applications, to start in September, many from that very local area. We have attended a number of events in East Belfast, the Network Centre in Templemore Avenue, and on the Cregagh Road, and received an awful lot of positivity from people.”

DUP Councillor Bradley Ferguson said: “I know she said she had delivered a lot of leaflets, but what consultation is going on with local elected reps or indeed community groups within this area, because I am not aware of any. Some have raised concerns with me, and they haven’t been spoken with.”

Linda Ervine said: “We have been working with a number of groups, including Church groups. I am part of Resolve, a community resolution organisation in East Belfast, and Sam White who heads that spoke to community leaders on the Clonduff estate, our nearest residential estate. Again, they were very happy and said they had no issue.

“We have been working very closely with our community police officer who is working closely with Lisnasharragh police station, and they have no concerns whatsoever. ”

Green Councillor Áine Groogan said: “It is reflecting a changing Northern Ireland, and I think it is very positive. As for community concerns, I am not sure what community concerns you can have for a bunch of three to 11 year olds coming into an area.”

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said: “No one is against any children getting any form of education. There is though a clear competition of plans and proposals in the east of the city, and indeed across the city.