Irish language rally backed by James Nesbitt and Linda Ervine ‘set to draw 7,000 people’ to Belfast streets

Arranged by the group “An Dream Dearg” (which means something akin to ‘the red group’ in Irish) it has been marked “sensitive” by the commission, though no counter-protest is notified.

It is supported by, among others, east Belfast Irish activist Linda Ervine MBE, who said: “I will be there to support language rights in Northern Ireland.

“As a British citizen I ask for the same rights enjoyed in other parts of the UK.”

She was referring to the fact there have been acts passed applying to Welsh and Scottish gaelic in the past.

James Nesbitt, the Ballymena-born actor, has also posed with paraphernalia supporting the march.

The parade is set to begin at 1.35pm at the Culturlann centre on the republican-dominated Falls Road.

It will then arrive in Smithfield at the north end of the city centre, before heading to Royal Avenue, Donegall Place and City Hall by 3.30pm.

Belfast Live quoted An Dream Dearg activist Padai O Tiarnaigh as saying: “Our community is no longer willing to be treated as second class citizens in our own country. It’s time our native and indigenous language was protected in law.”