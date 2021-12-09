Irish language row: ‘Street signs mean area is Nationalist’ says DUP representative

Clifden Street Orange hall

At a Belfast Council committee meeting this week a final decision on the erection of four dual language signs along the street was further delayed to await the response of one outstanding property included in the street survey.

The DUP stated Clifton Street, which connects the city centre to the north of the city, had “different community character” along its length, adding there should be no Irish signage at the Carlisle Circus end of the street, due to its proximity to lower Shankill.

And to further complicate matters, a not-in-favour response or no-response from the single property yet to respond would mean the application for Irish signs would only hit 64.3 percent in favour – just below the 66.6 percent figure required under the council’s current policy to erect the signs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, councillors were given legal advice that with such “marginal” figures the committee could have “discretion” to go ahead and approve the Irish street signs.

The council agreed to change the rules on street signs this year, without unionist support. The new policy, which has a greatly reduced acceptance threshold, is expected to arrive early next year.

The Clifton Street application came into the spotlight last month when speculation rose concerning whether an Irish street sign would be placed on the local Orange hall, which stands on a street corner. It was confirmed there would be no placing of signage there, but the application was further delayed to receive a formal response from the Orange hall, as well as two other properties that had been incorrectly deemed vacant.

At the council’s People and Communities committee, DUP Councillor Sarah Bunting proposed only placing Irish signs on three out of four locations along the street, but not at Carlisle Circus. She also confirmed the Orange hall had stated its opposition to any Irish signs on the street.

She said: “Whether or not some members wish to accept it, the appearance of Irish language street signs is widely taken as indicating that it is a majority nationalist area.

“The current policy also includes the recognition that some streets and roads have different community character along their length and these streets merit being treated in sections.

“We would argue that Clifton Street is such a street, with the top end of it at Carlisle Circus being beside the unionist lower Shankill community. Therefore we propose if a new street sign is added at the Carlisle Circus end of Clifton Street, that it should only be in English only.”

The proposal fell, with only five votes from the DUP and UUP, and 10 votes against from the other parties. An amendment from the UUP and backed by Alliance to delay the application decision to the next full council meeting in January was carried by nine votes to six.

Sinn Fein Councillor JJ Magee said: “I am a bit taken aback. The last time at this committee, we let it go back when people brought up that the Orange hall had not received its notification.

“We were also told it would not change the outcome of it.

“We have already heard the response that is outstanding will not change the outcome.” He went ahead with proposing the application for Irish street signs at Clifton Street, but the UUP amendment to defer was passed instead.

Green Councillor Anthony Flynn, while agreeing to defer the application for the last survey, said DUP language in its proposal was “ridiculous.” He said: “Can we have a more thoughtful conversation when we are talking about nationalist or unionist areas? This is Belfast, we have people living here from all sorts of sections of society in all parts of our city.

“Every single one of us deserves to have an Irish street sign or not, and it is down to the local people in that area to decide. Referring to areas as nationalist or unionist is a ridiculous form of language and has no place in 2021.”

Fourteen occupiers were surveyed for the Clifton Street application. The results so far are: nine occupiers (64.3 percent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate, one occupier (7.1 percent) had no preference either way, two occupiers (14.3 percent) were not in favour of the erection of a second nameplate, one occupier did not respond to the survey, and one is still outstanding within the standard response deadline (7.1%)

The council’s current policy on the erection of a second street name plate requires that at least two thirds (66.6%) of the people surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in a language other than English. 33% of the eligible electorate is required to sign a petition to begin the process.

In residential addresses, each occupant on the electoral register receives a vote, while commercial premises receive a single vote.