Irish language signs at Belfast Grand Central Station 'an attempt to mark turf' says protestor
Billy Dickson BEM was one of the speakers at the gathering, and told the News Letter afterwards that Sinn Fein has done “more damage to the Irish language than any other body”.
Mr Dickson said that around 40 to 50 people had taken part in the protest, which saw them walk the short distance from the King William mural on Sandy Row, through the old Great Victoria Street station, to Grand Central.
There they heard addresses from Mr Dickson and Sandy Row resident Mark McCullagh (who is the chairman of the TUV in Belfast).
The protestors bore signs which depicted Sinn Fein stamping on a man representing ‘community rights’, and others which bore the Ulster Banner and the words: ‘Sandy Row’s identity is this: so why impose the Irish language on Grand Central in Sandy Row?’
Mr Dickson told the News Letter that “the Irish language wasn’t attacked in any way,” and that the protestors do not “hate” Irish.
But he added: “It’s not our language. It doesn’t belong to Sandy Row. We don’t want it. We’re not interested in it. But it’s being forced upon us.
“The fact is that it is being used as a political weapon.
“It’s marking their territory – that’s what it’s being used for. It’s hijacking the Irish language.
“It’s been said many, many, many years ago that those who are very much in favour of the Irish language, I think, they don’t like the idea, the way Sinn Fein has hijacked it.
“Sinn Fein has done more damage to the Irish language than any other body.”
It was announced earlier this year by Liz Kimmins, the Sinn Fein transport minister, that she plans to have bilingual signs installed at the new station, which was completed last autumn.
This reportedly will involve direction signs, passenger information and safety notices.
At the time, Ms Kimmins was quoted as saying it was important for Grand Central Station to be “reflective of all citizens”.
The row follows on from an earlier dispute over the dismantling of the Boyne Bridge on Sandy Row to create a flat open plaza next to the station.