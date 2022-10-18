Irish language: Sinn Fein minister’s addition of Irish to Glider audio prompts unionist criticism
A decision by Sinn Fein's Infrastructure Minister to introduce Irish language audio announcements on the west Belfast Glider route has prompted criticism from some unionists.
Minister John O'Dowd said today that the bi-lingual audio announcements will be implemented on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.
Mr O’Dowd said he was "delighted" to be at Colin Connect Transport Hub today to mark the launch of the feature.
He said: "From today, in addition to the bi-lingual internal signage which was introduced in 2021, the audio ‘next stop’ announcements for passengers will be made in both Irish and English."
He added: “While there is still much more to do in ensuring greater equality for the Irish language there is no doubt that this is another positive step forward."
But Fermanagh & South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine was not impressed.
"Whilst John O'Dowd lavishes more money on his pet projects with the Irish language, I would prefer if he focused on delivering basic transport services in my constituency," she said. "An underinvested bus service, no train service and roads riddled with potholes yet the minister's focus seems to be on pet projects."
TUV leader Jim Allister queried if the project was value for money. “In light of the low evidence of ability in Irish and particularly the negligible use of the Irish language form to complete the census (0.2% of responses were received in Irish) one has to question the public money which has obviously been spent on this project," he said.