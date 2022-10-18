Minister John O'Dowd said today that the bi-lingual audio announcements will be implemented on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.

Mr O’Dowd said he was "delighted" to be at Colin Connect Transport Hub today to mark the launch of the feature.

He said: "From today, in addition to the bi-lingual internal signage which was introduced in 2021, the audio ‘next stop’ announcements for passengers will be made in both Irish and English."

Minister John O'Dowd welcomes introduction of Irish Language audio announcements on Glider services in west Belfast. Pictured are Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd and others who assisted in the project; on this left Damian Bannon, Belfast Area Manager from Translink and Piaras MacAlastair of Forbairt Feirste and (far right) Colm Delaney of the RNIB.

He added: “While there is still much more to do in ensuring greater equality for the Irish language there is no doubt that this is another positive step forward."

But Fermanagh & South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine was not impressed.

"Whilst John O'Dowd lavishes more money on his pet projects with the Irish language, I would prefer if he focused on delivering basic transport services in my constituency," she said. "An underinvested bus service, no train service and roads riddled with potholes yet the minister's focus seems to be on pet projects."