Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin hails 'special day for people of Northern Ireland'

Irish Tanaiste Michael Martin

The Tanaiste also congratulated the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on their appointments.

“I wish them both well in what will be very demanding roles. I look forward to working with them, and with their Executive colleagues,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I also want to congratulate Edwin Poots on his election as Speaker of the Assembly.”

Mr Martin said Northern Ireland “faces a number of real challenges”.

“While the last few weeks and months have focused on restoring the Assembly and Executive, the hard work now begins in earnest,” he said.

“An Executive working collectively – and prioritising real, everyday needs over questions of identity – can meet these challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government stands ready to support the work of the Executive and to work in partnership with the British Government in this.”

Mr Martin also said he looks forward to an “early meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC).

“The NSMC will play a key role in the period ahead in making sure that we make the most of shared opportunities, including supporting the all-island economy, which continues to be a source of prosperity, growth, and livelihoods for many from all communities across this island,” he said.

“Northern Ireland’s unique position as part of the UK internal market while, at the same time, having unique access to the EU’s single market of nearly 450 million people provides a solid opportunity for growth.