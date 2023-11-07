Office holders of the Republic of Ireland’s senate will attend the State Opening of Parliament in London for the first time on Tuesday.

King Charles III

Senate speaker Jerry Buttimer, along with the clerk of Seanad Eireann Martin Groves, will attend the King’s Speech as the guest of the Lord Speaker, Lord McFall.

The King’s Speech sets out the programme of legislation that the UK Government intends to pursue in the next parliamentary session.

Commenting ahead of the historic visit, Lord McFall said: “I am delighted that Senator Buttimer is attending the State Opening.

“He will have the opportunity to watch His Majesty King Charles III deliver his first King’s Speech in the chamber of the House of Lords, and later to see peers open their debate on its content.

“Ireland is one of the United Kingdom’s best friends and allies, and Senator Buttimer’s visit is a fitting symbol of that close relationship and of the co-operation between our parliaments.”

Lord McFall added: “I was given a very gracious reception when I visited Dublin to address the Seanad in October 2022, and I am sure that Senator Buttimer will receive an equally warm welcome in Westminster.”

Lord McFall is due to hold private talks with Senator Buttimer ahead of the King’s Speech, and will later meet peers with links to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Guests expected at the lunch include NIO minister Lord Caine; former NI Secretary Lord Murphy, former Speaker of the NI Assembly Lord Hay, former UUP leader Lord Empey, and former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie.

Mr Buttimer will also attend a reception at the invitation of Common’s Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and meet with peers including Lord Cashman to “discuss LGBTQI+ rights”.Mr Buttimer described his visit as “another milestone in the important friendship between our two countries and the strong relationship between our parliaments".