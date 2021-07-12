Irish PM at odds with England’s ‘let it rip’ approach to Covid
The Irish prime minister said he does not accept England’s approach of allowing Covid to “let it rip” through the country, adding that indoor dining will be reopened on a phased basis.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin described Covid-19 as a nasty virus that can cause “a lot of damage to people”.
The Cabinet in the Republic is considering legislation that will allow fully vaccinated people to dine indoors.
It comes following days of talks between the hospitality sector and senior Government officials about the resumption of indoor hospitality.
Mr Martin refused to give a date of when restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers indoors, saying only that a plan to facilitate reopening will be in place for July 19.
He said the legislation will be in line with public health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.