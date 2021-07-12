Irish PM at odds with England’s ‘let it rip’ approach to Covid

Taoiseach Micheal Martin described Covid-19 as a nasty virus that can cause “a lot of damage to people”.

The Cabinet in the Republic is considering legislation that will allow fully vaccinated people to dine indoors.

It comes following days of talks between the hospitality sector and senior Government officials about the resumption of indoor hospitality.

Mr Martin refused to give a date of when restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers indoors, saying only that a plan to facilitate reopening will be in place for July 19.