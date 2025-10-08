A video promoting Irish presidential candidate Heather Humphreys' connection to Ulster mistakes Berlin for Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, published just after she visited the Province's capital city this week, purports to show Belfast City Hall, but actually shows the Reichstag.

The video begins with her saying: "I grew up on the border, and I know what it means to live with different traditions - Catholic or Protestant, unionist or nationalist."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, over a piece of footage showing the home of German democracy, a voiceover says: "Here in Belfast..."

The Reichstag, home of the elected house of Germany's parliament in Berlin (from Google Maps)

If you look closely at the video, the inscription "dem deutschen volke", meaning "to the German people", is visible above the entrance of the building.

In the video, Ms Humphreys goes on to say: "I'm reminded that our shared future must be built on respect, on listening, and on understanding each-other.

"As president, I will be a voice for unity. Not the unity of one side over another, but the unity of people who share this island together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her trip to the Northern Irish capital on Monday, she had visited St Dominic’s Grammar School in west Belfast.

Stills from Heather Humpreys' video, showing the Reichstag

A tweet accompanying her video says: "Thank you to St Dominic's for the invitation to visit the school of our former President, Mary McAleese on the Falls Road and to all of the local community groups and students I met in Queens and Ulster University.

"A lovely day in Belfast."