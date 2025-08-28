Irish presidential contender says she would use office to pursue Irish unity on visit to Belfast

​Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly said she would use her voice "in every way possible" to attempt to secure Irish unity in her term should she succeed in her bid to become president.

The left-wing independent TD is a leading contender to be the Republic’s next head of state, with her main rival expected to be Fine Gael figure Heather Humphreys, who has yet to be confirmed as a candidate.

Ms Connolly said she wanted to see Northern Ireland citizens being allowed to vote in future presidential elections in Ireland .

Her campaign arrived in Belfast on Thursday, including a visit to Culturlann McAdam O Fiaich on the Falls Road.

Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly during a visit to Culturlann McAdam O Fiach in Belfast as part of an event facilitated by People Before Profit. Picture date: Thursday August 28, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

She said any suggestion that the visit was a waste of time was "insulting" to the people of Northern Ireland.

She also denied she was there to “court” support from Sinn Fein.

Ms Connolly said: "I have spoken more than once on the importance of giving the vote to the Northern Irish people, in this election in particular.

"It is much easier than thinking about giving a vote to our diaspora all over the world, that is much more complex issue.

"It would be a much easier decision to extend the franchise to everyone in Northern Ireland for this election, unfortunately that is not going to happen for this election.

"Wasting my time? Absolutely the opposite, I have always felt that we have cut off a limb of our body in having Northern Ireland cut off from us."

Ms Connolly pointed to the growth of cross-border infrastructure on the island.

She said: "I would look forward to a united Ireland in my time, I will use my voice for that very conscious that we have enshrined in our constitution in article three that that will only be done by the consent of the majority of people."

The presidential candidate said movement towards Irish unity had to be a "process".

She added: "It has to be a process which will be gradual, it is a building of trust and it is a building of a vision for a united Ireland where we value everybody.

"Of course I would like to see it in my term as president, but whether that will happen will be a political decision.

"But I will use my voice in every way possible for that vision to be a reality."

Asked about her message to unionists, Ms Connolly said she valued diversity.

She said: "We have to value all traditions, all religions in an inclusive manner.

"That is what a strong democracy does, it is not afraid of difference, I welcome difference.

"I believe the stronger that one is in one's own identity, the easier it is to embrace other cultures.

"Within Northern Ireland, we will do that by consent.

"We will bring people along by consent, it is enshrined in our constitution."

She also said: “I look forward to the support of all people and parties who share the same vision, that don’t necessarily have to agree with me on everything but to share the vision that we need a courageous president and a president that represents all of the people of Ireland in the most inclusive manner.”

Asked if she accepted her success in the presidential race depended on Sinn Fein not running a candidate, she said: “I never made my decision on the basis of Sinn Fein, or indeed any other party.