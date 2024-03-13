Irish Sea border: animal movements could be banned for more than two years - DAERA minister

Sheep and other livestock from Great Britain may not be able to enter Northern Ireland for over two years under EU rules. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

Last month the News Letter reported that a movement ban – in place because of the blue tongue virus (Btv) – doesn’t extend to cattle travelling through the rest of the UK from France – highlighting the ongoing anomalies of the Irish Sea border.

Jim Allister has been seeking clarity on the matter from the DAERA minister Andrew Muir on behalf of farmers who have purchased animals in Scotland but aren’t allowed to bring them home because of the ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the minister’s response “confirms the dreadful situation NI farmers, with stock waiting to come from GB, have been placed by the absurd EU rules on blue tongue, which, according to the minister, could see livestock stranded for up to two years!

“This is beyond shocking and arises because of NI’s continuing subjection to EU law - despite political promises to the contrary!

“The absurdity of the situation is illustrated by the fact that cattle from France can come to NI through GB, but cattle from GB cannot. Farmers are being sacrificed on the alter of the supremacy of foolhardy EU law.

“The fact that the iniquitous Protocol is visiting this hardship on our farmers is illustrative of what has resulted from the surrender of sovereignty over these issues to the EU.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir’s response says that unless a regionalised scheme is introduced in Great Britain – movements from Scotland won’t be permitted.

The UK’s Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has previously confirmed that EU livestock can enter Northern Ireland via Great Britain as they are treated as ‘re-entering’ the EU – but British animals cannot.

That’s because movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland now adhere to the same rules as those governing movements from GB to the European Union.

An export health certificate is required to move animals from Great Britain to Northern Ireland or the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad