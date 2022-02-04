Irish Sea border checks must continue, orders High Court judge
Directions issued by DUP Minister Edwin Poots to halt Irish Sea border checks are to be suspended, a High Court judge ordered today.
Mr Justice Colton confirmed that inspections on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain must continue pending the outcome of legal challenges to the step taken by Mr Poots.
The development came as an unidentified member of Sinn Fein and another individual were both granted leave to seek a judicial review of the Stormont Agriculture Minister’s decision.
He said: “There shouldn’t be any doubt or confusion hanging over those civil servants who have to comply with the law.
“I propose to make an order, suspending the order or instruction given by the Minister for Agriculture until further order of this court or completion of these proceedings.”
Mr Poots issued the order ahead of his DUP colleague Paul Givan resigning as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.
Following the court ruling a solicitor for the unidentified Sinn Fein member likened the move against border checks to actions taken by former US President Donald Trump.
Paul Farrell of McIvor Farrell law firm said: “Our client regards the unilateral, disruptive actions of Minister Poots as not only reckless and ‘Trumpian’, but a pre-election stunt contrary to his legal obligations.
“We would expect the DUP leadership and Minister Poots to abide by the rule of law and, as ordered by the court, continue with the current border checks as is required by law.”