Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Co Antrim-born former Labour MP, now without a party affiliation, said that the “humble address” which the government has issued in the past 24 hours (a formal statement designed to reassure unionists that NI remains an integral part of the UK) “does not alter one word of the Protocol or its effect on the Belfast Agreement”.

She told the Lords that instead of being upfront about how “meaningless” this statement was “we are urged to play along that the Belfast Agreement hasn’t been changed and the Acts of Union aren’t still vandalised”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She turned to Sir Jeffrey’s own remarks on Monday in the House of Commons, in which the DUP leader had drawn a distinction between his party’s stated aim of “fulfilling” the Acts of Union, as opposed to other unionists’ desire of “restoring something”.

Kate Hoey addressing the Lords this evening

Sir Jeffrey had also told the Commons that critics of the DUP had “not bothered to read the original Acts of Union, who did not know what they were talking about, who seek to rewrite history and who declare themselves as the champions of Unionism but do not know their facts”.

This, Baroness Hoey said, amounted to “attacking the very people he stood with over years of campaigning and protest… myself, Jim Allister, Ben Habib, Jamie Bryson and many others”, adding that Sir Jeffrey “refuses to debate” with them in public.

She went on to cite a string of past statements made by Sir Jeffrey going back years, adding: “Very different now the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson 2024 from 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being blunt,” she continued, “the only person who seems to have really u-turned on all this is the leader of the DUP.

"His outburst on the Acts of Union is about I believe covering his own u-turn and his efforts to create a whole puff of smoke around the Acts of Union to conceal the reality that far from undoing the constitutional damage to that foundational legislation, he now accepts and implements it…

"There is nothing wrong with changing your opinion... I respect people who do that, if they are honest and it say it with intellectual honesty, rather than lashing out at those who have not changed and who have remained true to their principles.

"He clearly wanted to get the Assembly back and that's fair enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But you do that by being honest and straightforward with people and not trying to do a deal with a government to produce words like this that are actually meaningless.”

She concluded by saying: “If we are going to address His Majesty the King then I say we should be telling him the truth.”