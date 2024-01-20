As Sir Jeffrey Donaldson plans to consult with unionist and loyalist groups about a restoration of Stormont – the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order has set out his asks from the DUP leader ahead of an expected meeting next week.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will consult with unionist and loyalist groups in the coming week - and a meeting with the Orange Order leadership is expected as part of those engagements. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Speaking to the News Letter, Mervyn Gibson says the green lane for goods entering NI from GB must go – but it can all be handled by internal UK legislation without full negotiations with the European Union.

Mr Gibson says he will expect any deal to “do away with the green lane in the Irish Sea border. If there’s a red lane for stuff going to Europe, there’s never been an issue with that. And stop everybody being subject to European law. Now if you deal with Europe then you’re subject to European law. There’s not a change – that’s been asked since they left Stormont. The ask has been the same. To be honest, that’s the deal he needs to get.”

The Orange leader says he understands changes around the red lane may also be involved in a proposed deal.

He says Sir Jeffrey hasn’t got the final deal with the government yet, but believes it is close. He believes he will go to the party first, get their reaction – and then announce the deal so that people can make up their own minds.

Last night Mr Gibson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Mystic Meg commentators know what’s in it, not in it. Decide when published. Read it, ask questions. Decide what’s good for NI not on what others think”.

The News Letter asked him how the fundamentals of the Windsor Framework couldn’t still be in place – as the EU has said they are not involved in the talks – which they regard as a domestic matter. He said he believes there would need to be some form of agreement with Europe over parts of the deal – and Europe would need to “reinterpret” certain aspects of it.

“That doesn’t mean they need to change regulations and get into full negotiations. Europe has said they won’t renegotiate it and that’s fair enough. But would they listen to ‘we might need to do this, change this round, call this something else’? They’re not involved in negotiations no, but I imagine there’s conversations going on with them. They couldn’t say they were involved in negotiations – which they weren’t. But we need something, and Europe needs to know what it is”, the Grand Secretary said.

Mr Gibson says a deal is about more than the timing – that the deal itself has to be right: “The point is they [the DUP] are finalising the deal. And it’s the deal that will decide whether they will go in. If he [Sir Jeffrey] doesn’t get the deal – his party won’t go back in anyway”.

He added: “I think the vast majority of unionists would be happy to go back in if the deal’s right – or close. There’d need to be significant changes, but it doesn’t mean legislation with Europe necessarily”. He believes it can be done via internal UK legislation with Europe kept abreast of matters. He says unionists should examine any deal and see how far the DUP have been able to move the arrangements from the Windsor Framework.

"I think the green lane will have to go. As long as there’s unfettered access to the United Kingdom, and they don’t have customs coming from the mainland – and there’s not a lane I have to go down called the green lane. Let’s see what they come up with. No doubt there will be a bit of smoke and mirrors, but there needs to be a bit of substance to it as well”, he said.

Mr Gibson believes that after the almost two year boycott of the institutions – any deal has to be a win for unionism.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is believed to be confident that he can secure support within the ruling body of his party for a return to power-sharing.

The News Letter understands that he will be consulting with unionist and loyalist groups about a restoration of Stormont, amid the ongoing divisions among his colleagues.

The party officers, who are the most powerful members of the DUP, met yesterday at an undisclosed location, where they are believed to have been divided on as to the way forward.

