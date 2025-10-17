The token protest at Olympia Leisure Centre is addressed by TUV councillor Ron McDowell.

“These Irish signs are not accepted. It’s alien to us; they’ll have to go and the sooner, the better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of protesters who tonight demonstrated outside a leisure centre where officials warned putting dual language signs up could spark trouble – but did it anyway.

The token demonstration at Olympia Leisure Centre on the city’s Boucher Road saw around 30 people take part, including TUV councillor Ron McDowell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped, however, the small protest will kickstart a grassroots movement aimed at getting rid of the Irish language signs, something that’s become even more of a hot-button issue since Belfast Council this month decided to blitz them across the entire city.

Belfast's Olympia Leisure Centre, where a years-long battle over Irish language signs raged. Image: Belfast City Council

A battle raged for years over whether or not to build bilingual signs at Olympia, with Sandy Row-based Blackstaff Residents Association handing in a 2,600-strong petition arguing that only adding Irish excluded not just Ulster-Scots but all the other languages spoken throughout south Belfast – describing the idea as “discriminatory, divisive and even offensive”.

Council officials warned that adding the Irish language could alienate protestants, unionists and loyalists, and potentially stop members of that community going. One year ago, however, politicians voted to plough ahead with them.

Every month, the Blackstaff Association holds a meeting at the leisure centre. At the start of October, right as the council debated its controversial city-wide Irish language scheme, the residents group walked through Olympia’s gates to find Irish signs had gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Billy Dickson from the association explained, residents of the Sandy Row and Donegal Road areas campaigned for years to have the leisure centre built, following from the site being in community use as ad-hoc sports grounds for decades. Now appalled to see Irish signs inside and out, they were moved to kick off the protest.

"We don’t have any emotional attachment to it; it’s not our culture, not our tradition, it doesn’t mean anything to us,” he told the News Letter, “yet it’s being imposed on us.

“We don’t want to see it; this signage is unwelcome and divisive, and it’s being forced on a community that has no history with it.