Tanaiste Simon Harris said he has had “constructive engagement” with representatives of the pharmaceutical sector as the Government attempts to deal with President Donald Trump’s changing US trade policy.

The online meeting with representatives based in the United States was a chance for Mr Harris to hear their views amid the ongoing US Section 232 investigation into the sector and as negotiations between the EU and the US continue.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Harris said: “This afternoon’s meeting was a chance to gain key insights from the pharma industry as we enter a crucial phase of negotiations to reach a broad and mutually beneficial agreement between the EU and the US as possible.

“An important component of Ireland’s economic relationship with the United States includes significant, mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector.

“The current Section 232 investigations are focused on national security issues. Ireland is clear, however, that the integrated supply chain in pharma products between the EU, including Ireland, and the US, supports rather than threatens our collective transatlantic economic security.

“Ireland’s position is also that the treatment of pharma should be within negotiations with the EU on an agreement in principle and we have made this point on both sides of the Atlantic over the recent weeks and months.

“There is no doubt this is a crucial sector for our economy and pharmaceutical companies are here for many reasons; they have access to a highly talented, skilled labour market, they have access too to an EU market of over 450 million people.

“The value that the industry places on this access and their bases in Ireland was clear to me from the call held earlier today.”

Mr Harris said that he wants to see the best outcome for patients and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

“It is because of that, that the main focus at this stage must be on avoiding an escalatory higher tariff outcome that will be deeply detrimental to both the EU and the US,” he said.