Irish tree border: School planting scheme for native UK species 'not available in NI' due to Protocol

Native species like Beech, seen here at Northern Ireland's globally famous Dark Hedges, are not currently allowed to enter Northern Ireland from Great Britain as they are deemed a "high risk" species by the European Union. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Native British and Irish trees such as beech, apple, cherry, hawthorn and blackthorn are currently on an EU ‘high risk’ list and can’t enter the EU – including Northern Ireland – from Great Britain. All of these species form part of packs given away free by the UK-wide conservation group.

The ‘Free Trees for Schools and Communities’ scheme is run by the Woodland Trust – with the aim of giving “everybody in the UK has the chance to plant a tree”. The conservation group is giving away hundreds of thousands of trees to schools and communities, and aims to get millions more trees in the ground to help the UK reach its net zero targets.

The Trust is currently taking orders for saplings to be delivered for planting in November 2024 – but it won’t be available for schools and community groups in Northern Ireland.

Its website states: “All our trees are UK and Ireland Sourced-and-Grown (UKISG). Responsible tree procurement is central to developing resilient woodlands. We currently ship to England, Scotland, Wales and all UK islands apart from the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

“Unfortunately, recent changes to regulations mean we are currently unable to ship our trees to Northern Ireland.

“We are consulting with statutory bodies to try and resolve this issue and we will provide updates in due course. Please accept our apologies in the meantime.”

When the Windsor Framework was announced, the government claimed: “Products that were banned - such as seed potatoes, sausages, and British trees - will move again easily”.

However, EU animal and plant health rules still apply in NI – and the EU has a list of ‘high risk’ plants which are prohibited from entering Northern Ireland, pending a risk assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The list includes native British and Irish species such as Cornus (Dogwood) , Fagus (Beech) , Malus (Apple Trees), Crataegus (Hawthorn) , Prunus (Cherry and Blackthorn) and others.

The Windsor Framework made some slight easements to moving plants into Northern Ireland – but overall control rests with the European Union. It created a Northern Ireland plant health label, which allows growers and traders to move:

- plants and seeds for planting (plants and seeds which will be grown by professional growers or traded for retail sale)

- seed potatoes (for commercial growing)

- used agricultural and forestry machinery and vehicles

The DEFRA website says movement of plants under the NI plant health scheme is only valid if certain conditions are met, including:

"The movement of goods is between an authorised professional operator in Great Britain and a registered professional operator in Northern Ireland. Only professional operators registered with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland can receive goods with a NIPHL attached".