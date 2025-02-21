Islamist terrorists have beheaded 70 men women and children in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo, says MP Carla Lockhart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to international charity Open Doors, it is the latest devastating attack on believers in the north east of the country.

On 13 February, it reported, suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with ties to so-called Islamic State (IS) – kidnapped 20 Christians from their homes in Mayba in the territory of Lubero. The local community gathered to work out how to respond but 50 of them then also captured. All 70 were taken to a Protestant church in Kasanga. It is reported that the 70 men women and children were then tied up and beheaded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: "This massacre was carried out by a group with established ties to Islamic State and is just one of many attacks carried out in that country over recent years.

"The DUP has consistently raised these attacks with the Government and believe the UK must not only speak out but act in support of those who are persecuted simply for practising their religion.”

The MP said he attended the launch of the World Watch List by Open Doors just a few weeks ago, which ranks the 50 most dangerous countries in the world for Christians