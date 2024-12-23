Israel could open consulate in Belfast after Dublin embassy closure: Claim comes as Ireland vows to continue pressure on Gaza amid diplomatic row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Israel could open a mission in Ulster after its Dublin embassy shuts, a leading Jewish figure has claimed.

Steven Jaffe, co-chairman of Northern Ireland Friends of Israel, suggested the move could happen just hours before Irish premier Simon Harris pledged to continue pressuring the country to end the conflict in Gaza amid an ongoing diplomatic row.

Pointing out that Israel already has honorary consuls in Glasgow and Cardiff, Mr Jaffe stated it is “perfectly feasible” that the country could open one in Belfast as well.

He was speaking as tension continues between Israel and the Republic of Ireland, which has seen the Middle Eastern state pledge to shutter its Dublin embassy.

The Israeli Embassy on Shelbourne Road in Dublin. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Ambassador Dana Erlich said closing the facility, which has become a focal point for pro-Palestine rallies, is the correct decision in the face of what she described as a “hostile atmosphere” in Ireland.

Earlier this month the Irish government backed an attempt to put Israel on trial for genocide in international courts.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Mr Jaffe argued those actions would result in a “serious demotion of the Republic’s standing” in the Middle East.

"Many Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, are looking to grow their connection with Israel,” he said.

Israel's Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, at the embassy in Dublin in 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“In contrast, Hamas has given full-throated support for Ireland’s actions against Israel.

"There are many connections and friendships between Northern Ireland and Israel which are strong and growing.”

On Monday, Irish premier Simon Harris pledged to continue direct relations with Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Reiterating a call for a ceasefire, the free flow of humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages, Mr Harris rejected Israel’s claims of anti-Semitism while arguing the diplomatic row is being used as a distraction from deaths in Gaza.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said Ireland will not be silenced about its views on Israel's war on Gaza. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

During a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, Mr Harris told him the people of Ireland have “solidarity and unbreakable support” for the people of Palestine.

A readout after the phone call said the Taoiseach told Mr Abbas the "heartbreaking conditions and loss of innocent life” in Gaza this year “weigh heavily on the minds of many Irish people” as they gather with their families for Christmas. Mr Harris pledged that Ireland will “use its voice and influence at every opportunity in every international forum it can”, including with direct bilateral relations with Israel and Palestine, to bring about a ceasefire and to “start to rebuild shattered lives”. The Irish Government said Mr Abbas thanked Ireland for recognising Palestinian statehood and officially presenting credentials to Dr Jilan Abdalmajid as an ambassador. The leaders also discussed the first group of seriously injured Palestinian children being medically evacuated to Ireland for treatment this week. The statement said Mr Harris and Mr Abbas agreed that the “need for a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed” must be the top priority of all major powers and parties to the conflict.

As the News Letter revealed last week, a DUP MP has floated the idea of Israel opening a consulate in Belfast.