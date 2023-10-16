DUP peer Lord Weir has said many of Unison’s 40,000 Northern Irish members will feel that the union’s regional boss “doesn’t speak for them” when it comes to her remarks to a Palestine rally in Belfast.

Lord Weir, a former DUP education minister, also criticised Sinn Fein for its ongoing “one-sided” approach to the issue, after one of its MLAs – Pat Sheehan – also addressed the same rally on Sunday.

Mr Sheehan, a former IRA bomber, spoke out against the Israeli bombing of Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 incursion into Israel by Hamas.

There have been rolling rallies and vigils across the UK and Ireland since the Hamas attack, overwhelmingly focussing on the suffering of Palestinians.

Pacemaker Press 15-10-2023: A vigil for Israel took place at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland to commemorate Israeli victims of the Hamas incursion into the country last week. Peter Weir pictured speaking at the event. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.

The rally in Belfast on Sunday followed a march through the city centre attended by thousands of people, with speakers delivering speeches at the City Hall afterwards.

Patricia McKeown, the regional secretary of Unison, was among them.

Video footage of the event captures her saying the following outside City Hall: “We stand for justice and human rights for Palestinian people.

"And those people around the globe include the Christian churches in Kairos, they include the Jewish people defending Palestinian human rights in Israel, like B'Tselem.

"They include Jewish people like Jewish Voice for Peace who are uncompromising in declaring that this is the fault of Israel and the superpowers.

"A few months ago a Palestinian [sic] settler shot dead a five-year-old girl, a five-year-old Palestinian girl.

"The courts exonerated him because the life of a Palestinian child is not worth anything.

"We say: 'The lives of Palestinian children and Israeli children are precious and equal – they should not be targets by anyone'. But the Palestinian children have been targets for 75 years.

"All of us standing here know what the story is. But I cannot blame ordinary people who only get their information from the media.

"It has been quoted so many times over the last week, the words of Malcolm X, when he said ‘if the media has its way we will end up hating the oppressed and loving the oppressor’.”

Other footage from the rally shows her also saying: “We share this platform with people around the globe who stand for the same thing we stand for - justice and human rights for Palestinian people.

"From the river to the sea, there is a land – it is a land on which Palestinians and Jews could live in equality, with human rights, and in peace.

"That's how it should've been, that's how it could be. We are under an obligation to keep speaking the truth and keep speaking the truth to power because, eventually, we will make them listen.”

Her union represents nurses, paramedics, pharmacy techs, cleaners, and cooks, among others.

Ms McKeown had raised the ire of unionists in 2021 when she appeared to object to any assistance from UK military personnel when it came to combating Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Lord Weir, who had addressed a pro-Israeli vigil in Belfast later on Sunday, told the News Letter: “Personally speaking, I think first of all that if you're speaking either as a rep or on behalf of a trade union, I'd have thought that really focussing your attentions on trade disputes rather than other international issues.

"I'm sure many members of Unison or indeed other trade unions would feel on this particular issue that she doesn't speak for them.

"I suspect as with society as a whole there'll be a wide range of views within the trade union as to what particular approach is taken.”

He criticised the mention of Palestinian children having been targets for 75 years in particular, saying “we know that Jewish people in Israel have in many ways been targets since the inception of the State of Israel, and have been targeted for three-quarters of a century – and obviously before that were victims of the greatest crime in humanity: namely, the Holocaust”.

Speaking of the previous nine days of rallies in general, he said: “It's the absence of what's said as much as what is said. I think everyone will agree everyone's life is precious and needs protected.

"However, to constantly avoid highlighting that the aggressor in this case was Hamas, and giving Hamas a by-ball by not mentioning [them] and not condemning their initial actions, does show a deep sense of bias in a number of these rallies.”

When it comes to Mr Sheehan (who was joined at the rally by fellow former IRA bomber Gerry Kelly), the Sinn Fein MLA pointed to “the killing of over 50 Palestinians in the West Bank in the last week by the Israeli occupation forces – and not a word in the media about it”.

He added: “It is that same mindset that drives the colonisation of Palestinian land. It’s the same mindset that believes Israel has the right to starve 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to stop them getting water fuel and medical supplies.

"And of course it is that mindset that makes them think it’s okay to order the evacuation of hospitals and to kill men, women, and children who cannot escape from their bombardment.”

In his own words in An Phoblacht in 2013, Mr Sheehan said: “I spent over 18 years in prison. I was first imprisoned in 1978 for causing an explosion in Belfast and was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

"I was released in 1987 and immediately went back on active service with the IRA.

"Unfortunately for me, I was captured again in 1989 and sentenced to 24 years… I had always been proud of being a Volunteer in Óglaigh na hÉireann and proud to have taken up arms against the British occupation.”

A number of media sources have reported that the explosion which saw him caught had targeted a cash-and-carry, though they do not name the business.

The Guardian newspaper says no-one was hurt in that attack.

According to the CAIN web database, some 138 of the IRA’s 1,700-plus victims were female, and 47 were children under 16.

On his contribution, Mr Weir said: “I think what we've seen across the board from Sinn Fein has been a very one-sided approach. That sadly doesn't surprise many of us.