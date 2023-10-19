Israel-Gaza: Ex-Northern Ireland justice minister says 'I see nothing criminal in from-the-river-to-the-sea chant'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden stressed that people have “a right of protest” after Home Secretary Suella Braverman upped the government's condemnation of the chant, which has been heard repeatedly throughout Northern Ireland in the last 12 days.
Ms Sugden has in the past spoken out strongly in favour of creating protest-free zones near abortion facilities.
This week, as protests against the Israeli bombing and blockade of Gaza continued, Ms Braverman had said: “‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ - a slogan that is widely understood as a demand for the destruction of Israel. Attempts to pretend otherwise are disingenuous.
"It means the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea- the boundaries of Israel - and comes from the dark days when most Palestinian groups sought to eliminate Israel.”
The chant has been heard at various Northern Irish protests lately, most recently from demonstrators at the international wall in republican-dominated west Belfast on Wednesday night.
Asked about it, Ms Sugden said “Ultimately, I think people have a right of protest, and there's nothing criminal from what I can see in that chant” (though she also went on to add that "to be honest I don’t have a huge opinion on it”).
She has previously backed curbs on free speech in the vicinity of medical facilities, via the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill, which was passed in March 2022 during the brief period when Stormont was functioning.
The bill stops people voicing objections to abortion or handing out anti-abortion literature anywhere within 150 metres (roughly 500 ft) of a medical facility.
At the time, Ms Sugden had said such protesting “traumatises people”, adding: “A safe access zone around a healthcare clinic: how can we disagree with that?… The Bill does not hinder free speech; it protects others. I fully recognise the right to free speech, but I also recognise that speech ceases to be free when it limits the freedoms of others.”
On the subject of protests over the escalation of Israel-Palestinian bloodshed in general, she said: “I think it's a super complicated issue. I think there's a difference between Hamas and Palestine.
"I think the retaliation of Israel is disproportionate and I think where my concern is is that there is civilian lives are being lost - innocent children, babies.
"I'm a new mother myself and I'm absolutely horrified almost to the point where I can't watch the news about it.
"I do think that they need to get to some form of a ceasefire where they can talk this through, you know, if Palestine is going to be free in the future.
"And to be honest it's not any of my business. It's for the people of Palestine-Israel to come to those decisions.
"I think what feels different with this war if you like is that in previous wars or conflict in Israel-Palestine it was military against military, whereas now there's a very concerted attempt where innocent people... the most horrific things are happening to them.I'm horrified by Hamas, I'm horrified by the retaliation of Israel as well.”