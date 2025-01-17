Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Jewish community is feeling "cautious relief" at the Israel-Hamas ceasefire war in Gaza - but warns that Hamas is already calling for a repeat of the 7 October attack which triggered it.

Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after Israel’s Security Cabinet recommended approval of a ceasefire today (Friday) that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by Hamas. The deal will now go to the full Israeli Cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday, with the first hostages released on the day.

Mediators Qatar and the US announced the ceasefire on Wednesday, but the deal hung in the balance for more than a day as Mr Netanyahu claimed Hamas were calling for last minute concessions before signing off on the deal.

On 7 October last year Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages captives. Since then Hamas says Israel has killed 46,000 people in Gaza.

Mr Black said: "I would guess the feeling of the vast majority of the Jewish community is one of cautious relief that a ceasefire has been announced.

"The suffering on both sides cannot be imagined so any pause has to be welcomed. Hopefully this will lead to a permanent peace agreement that recognises the Jewish State of Israel’s right to exist. However many things still need to be agreed and, sadly, goodwill on both sides will be very low.

"Hamas cannot be allowed to regroup with all that it has done and all that it stands for. Just to emphasise this point one of its leaders, Khalil Al-Hayya, is already calling for a repeat of the 7 October massacre."

According to the Times of Israel, while accepting the ceasefire deal this week, Hamas's top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said Hamas would continue to pursue Israel’s destruction, looking toward Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in it as a “compass".