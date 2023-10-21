DUP MP Sammy Wilson has questioned the appropriateness of a man who apologised for praising ISIS rule in Iraq to address a pro-Palestinian rally in Belfast.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan spoke at a Belfast pro-Palestinian rally

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan, Executive Treasurer of the Belfast Islamic Centre and a member of the NI Council for Racial Equality, addressed the rally in Belfast last Sunday.

In 2015 the Iraqi physicist made headlines when he praised ISIS rule in Iraq.

"Since the Islamic State took over, it has become the most peaceful city in the world, " he told BBC Talkback. "These people are less evil than the Iraqi government."

He later apologised and condemned "all kinds of violence".The BBC also asked if he drew a moral equivalence between the Islamists who massacred Charlie Hebdo magazine staff and coalition forces in Iraq. He replied: "What’s the difference?"

Again, he later retracted his comments, and said he meant to reply: "What do you mean by that question?"

At Sunday's rally in Belfast, the Irish News reported Dr Al-Wazzan as voicing support for Palestinians and against the bombing and blockade of Gaza.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson commented: "Dr Al-Wazzan retracted this later on when he realised just how embarrassing it was, but the fact of the matter is, he is on record as praising terrorists who went into Mosul, crucified people, burnt them and tortured them. So he has a record of praising people who did exactly the same in Mosul as Hamas have just done in southern Israel. And now he has taken part in a rally, which in my view was designed to try and reduce the condemnation against Hamas for their horrific deeds in southern Israel."

But Dr Al-Wazzan responded that he had condemned ISIS in a different interview with the BBC.

"As usual, Mr Sammy Wilson has nothing constructive to say and always talks about old stories," he said. "I addressed that eight years ago, in another interview with BBC Talkback. You can go back and read the whole interview. At that interview I condemned Daesh [ISIS] as well as state terrorism and illegal war by US and British forces on Iraq.