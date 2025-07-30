Israel-Hamas war: Ex-Hamas Gaza hostage Emily Damari accuses Keir Starmer of being on wrong side of history in recognising Palestinian state

By Caitlin Doherty, Deputy Political Editor PA
Published 30th Jul 2025, 21:02 BST
Emily Damari is welcomed back by with Tottenham Hotspur fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in May after being freed by Hamas in Gaza. She has accused the Prime Minister Keir Starmer of "moral failure" over plans to recognise a Palestinian state with Hamas currently in government in Gaza.
Emily Damari is welcomed back by with Tottenham Hotspur fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in May after being freed by Hamas in Gaza. She has accused the Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “moral failure” over plans to recognise a Palestinian state with Hamas currently in government in Gaza.
A British-Israeli woman who was held hostage by Hamas for more than a year has said Sir Keir Starmer is “not standing on the right side of history” after his pledge to recognise a Palestinian state.

Emily Damari accused the Prime Minister of “moral failure” over the move.

Sir Keir announced on Tuesday that the UK could take the step of recognising statehood in September, ahead of a major UN gathering.

The UK will refrain from doing so only if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

The move has been criticised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

Ms Damari, who was released from Hamas captivity in January, said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday: “Prime Minister Starmer is not standing on the right side of history. Had he been in power during World War II, would he have advocated recognition for Nazi control of occupied countries like Holland, France or Poland?

“This is not diplomacy — it is a moral failure. Shame on you, Prime Minister.

“As a dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by Prime Minister Starmer’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace — it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy.

“By legitimising a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, the Prime Minister is not promoting a solution; he is prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you!!!”

In a statement from Downing Street on Tuesday after an urgent Cabinet meeting on Gaza, Sir Keir said the UK’s “message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged but unequivocal: they must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm, and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”.

