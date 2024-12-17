Jews in the Republic of Ireland are increasingly concerned by the "anti-Israel narrative which has become extremely hateful and full of disinformation and distortions" their chief rabbi has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder also said that some Jewish children in the Republic are now hiding their religious identity for fear of their safety.

He was speaking after Israel announced on Sunday that it was closing its embassy in Dublin, after months of escalating tension between the two states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamas says Israel has killed 44,000 people in Gaza after it killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages on October 7 2023.

Alan Kelly and his son Zach Kelly, aged 13 from Howth during a pro-Palestinian march in Dublin calling for government to sanction Israel. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. Photo: PA

The Republic angered Israel in May when it gave formal recognition to a Palestinian state within the borders of Israel.

The final straw for Israel came last week when the Republic called on the International Court of Justice to relax the legal definition of genocide in order to convict Israel of genocide in Gaza – noting that it was not guilty under the current definition.

Mr Wieder told the News Letter that Israel-Ireland relations have been deteriorating over the past 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some 2,500 Jewish people in the Republic, including several hundred Israelis.

Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder says some Jewish children in the republic are now hiding their religious identity for fear of their safety. Photo by Taryn Barling

He said: “Since the start of the war, Ireland has vilified and delegitimised Israel, and has failed to recognise the complexities of this heartbreaking conflict.

“Irish political leaders have not engaged constructively with Israel, and their anti-Israel stances and sentiments have gone beyond those of other European countries.

“The anti-Israel narrative in Ireland has become extremely hateful and is full of disinformation and distortions. And it’s only getting worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Over the past 15 months, we’ve had instances of graffiti saying 'Kill Jews' or depicting swastikas.

“Several school children have told me they feel afraid because they are Jewish, or that they avoid talking about being Jewish in front of their non-Jewish peers.

"The embassy closure will be a particular blow for Israeli individuals and families living in Ireland. In recent years, many Israelis have taken out Irish citizenship, and the Israeli community has contributed so much to both the local Jewish community and to wider Irish society.”