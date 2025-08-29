​Political figures gathered in Belfast Synagogue this week to hear a Foreign & Defence Analyst James Marlow speak on "media misinformation" in relation to Gaza.

​The Committee of The Council of Christians and Jews invited Mr Marlow, who contributes to CNN, Sky News, LBC and GB News.

Guests included Baroness Arlene Foster, Steve Aiken MLA, Sammy Wilson MP, Edwin Poots MLA, Philip Brett MLA, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly and Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton. Protestant and Catholic and the Alliance Party were also represented.

Mr Marlow told the News Letter: “It was truly a pleasure and great honour to address so many high profile figures in Northern Ireland. It’s quite rare that I speak in front of an audience about media misinformation, and it is received with so much support and backing.

Some of the guests at the talk on 'media misinformation' at Belfast Synagogue on Thursday this week.

“Israel has done more for the civilians of Gaza in getting them out of harm's way, and facilitating the delivery of hundreds of trucks of aid into Gaza, than any other army.

"However the media continues to accept the Hamas propaganda and believes the UN when it says Israel refuses to allow aid to enter Gaza.

"The truth is the aid continues to pile up and rot on the Gaza side of the border while the UN falsely blames Israel. Today we live in a world of misinformation and lies, and it’s getting worse.”

Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Synagogue, said Mr Marlow, who spoke on Thursday, gave many examples of things which were widely reported without verification but later turned out to be untrue.