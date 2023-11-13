Israel-Hamas war: Israeli families visit Dublin to plea for release of loved ones from Gaza
Emily Hand was originally feared dead after the Hamas assault on Kibbutz Be'eri in Israel on October 7.
However, the eight-year-old's family have been informed she may still be alive and being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, Hamas launched thousands of rockets and terrorists killed 1,400 Israeli civilians, as well as taking an estimated 200 other citizens hostage to Gaza.
Israel has responded with missile attacks and a blockade on the war-torn enclave, as part of an operation to target Hamas's leaders and operations.
More than 11,000 people have been killed in the region and aid agencies have warned that low supplies of food, water and medicines are creating an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.
Thomas Hand, originally from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, described his daughter Emily as a “fun-loving child” who loves music, dancing and singing.
“Even my dog misses her. She used to use him as a pillow, stick her head down and fall asleep. Funny, the things that you miss, and now she's kidnapped in Gaza along with many others.
“I want to hug Emily again, love her, fix her.”
He was speaking in Dublin yesterday at the Israeli embassy after travelling there along with his older daughter Natali in order “to drum up as much sympathy and support” as possible.
A number of other Israelis whose relatives are being held hostage in Gaza were also in Dublin with him yesterday, also pleading for the release of their loved ones.
Similar events are being held in other Israeli embassies to raise the case of citizens feared kidnapped during the attack over a month ago.
Imagining being reunited with Emily, Mr Hand said: “I'm going to hold her forever. I'm never going to let her go.”
Asked whether he is afraid of rockets being launched in Gaza while his daughter is in the enclave, he said: “I'm sure Emily was taken by the Hamas, not the Palestinian people, by the Hamas – and they'll be safe down in the tunnels with the Hamas, they'll be safe down there.”
He added: “I feel sorry for the Palestinian people. They're suffering for what the Hamas is doing to them. They say that we're the occupiers, we're not the occupiers, Hamas is the occupiers.”
Another Israeli, Eylon Keshet, spoke of his cousin Yarden Bibas, his wife Shiri Bibas and their sons Ariel, four, and 10-month-old Kfir, who are feared kidnapped in Gaza.
“Release them. I want them back. But I don’t want any more body bags,” he said.
“It’s important to understand that this is a humanitarian issue – regardless of politics, a 10-month-old baby can’t be used as a bargaining chip for any political or religious reason whatsoever.”
Dana Erlich, the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, said the Dublin event was held as part of “an international call” to raise awareness.
“This visit and these delegations are not just being held here in Ireland, but also in other countries,” she told PA.
“So we’re working in other countries because we are reaching out to the world, asking to join our cry.
“We see how Unicef is involved in Gaza, but we didn’t hear anything from Unicef about our children in Gaza that are kidnapped.”
She added: “I would hope that politicians here would be more focused about the lives of our people held in Gaza, and they will call for their release, and that politicians here will be worried about the Palestinian lives, and will call out Hamas for what they’re doing.”
Irish premier Leo Varadkar met Mr Hand in Government Buildings on Monday evening.
In a statement afterwards, the taoiseach said he assured the Hand family that the government “will do all in its power to secure the release of Emily and to assist the Hand family”.