A veteran unionist figure with decades of experience has said that he has never witnessed anything quite like the Palestine protest which engulfed his council chamber, disrupting the meeting.

Alderman Derek Hussey gave a first-hand account of what happened in Londonderry’s Guildhall on Wednesday evening to the News Letter, and has described the banner which demonstrators unfurled in the middle of the meeting as “absolutely disgraceful given the history of the Jewish people”.

It called for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled, but each letter ‘S’ has been replaced by a Germanic rune of the kind used on the uniforms of the Nazi SS: the implication being that Israel is behaving the same way the Nazis did.

The banner in question has made appearances at previous Palestine protests in Londonderry; late last month it was seen hanging from the city walls alongside the flag of the PFLP (a banned terror group in the EU and USA, but not UK):

The video feed of the meeting shows councillors talking about bank branch closures and the local swimming baths when the meeting is disrupted.

UUP man Alderman Hussey first became a councillor in 1989, and was also an MLA for West Tyrone from 1998 to 2007.

He estimated there were in excess of 50 protestors, of which “several” were masked.

“We were in the middle of council business and all of a sudden a large group of people entered the public gallery,” he told the News Letter.

“More worryingly,” he added, another group entered via a side door, which requires a pass to get through. It was this group which was carrying the banner, which was unfurled right behind the Sinn Fein mayor and the chief executive.

Mr Hussey says the moment that happened proceedings should have been suspended, but weren’t.

Instead a vote took place to suspend the standing orders (which govern the conduct of meetings) so that a protestor could address the council.

Catherine Hutton, the Londonderry branch representative of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Network, then addressed the meeting, and in the process she criticised the ‘SS’ banner and distanced her group from it, saying “we do not agree with antisemitic symbols”.

There was also a minute’s silence held for all children who had been killed in the conflict to date; something which all councillors, Alderman Hussey included, took part in.

But while some councillors opted to stand, others adhered to custom and stayed seated.

Alderman Hussey said that one man in particular began to harangue him because of this.

"He was on about ‘did I not care about children?’ and ‘had I children of my own?’,” said Alderman Hussey.

"He was also threatening in that he said any occasion he’d come across me he’d be shaming me and accosting me in that sort of fashion. No action was taken by council officials.”

He added: "I do know one thing for certain: sorry folks, I’ll not be intimidated.”

Four DUP councillors left the chamber, three of them women, as a result of the behaviour of protestors, and ultimately the meeting was adjourned.

Alderman Hussey believes that it was postponed given the number of councillors who had walked out by that stage, and because of how much time had been taken up with Palestinian matters (and it has reconvened today to finish off).

At one point the Sinn Fein mayor called on them to take their masks off “in the interests of openness,” but added that “I can’t make you”.

Alderman Hussey said an investigation by the council is now warranted, and when asked if he’d ever seen such scenes before, he said: “Not on this scale.

"Obviously way, way back in the old Strabane days we would have had protests and bin liners being held up in front of people, and all this sort of stuff.

"But not on this level, and not in such a personal intimidatory style. It did feel threatening.”

UUP group leader Darren Guy noted that a similar thing had happened in court recently in Belfast when a gang of masked men sat in the public gallery during evidence that was being given by UVF supergrass Gary Haggarty.

Meanwhile DUP group leader Keith Kerrigan described the proceedings as “a real shambles”.

The News Letter asked if no security guards had been on duty at the Guildhall to prevent any of this.

The council replied that “the Guildhall is a public building that is open to all,” adding that it “keeps the operations of all its facilities under regular review”.

Asked why the meeting was not suspended as soon as protestors invaded the floor and unfurled their banner, the council ignored the question, saying: “The council suspended standing orders and a spokesperson for a group was invited to address elected members that were attending the meeting. The meeting was subsequently adjourned.”

As of yesterday afternoon, the PSNI said “an investigation is underway into an incident which occurred inside the Derry City and Strabane District Council chamber in The Guildhall... the investigation is to establish if any offences have been committed”.

The Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry says over 14,500 people have now died in the siege of Gaza.

The UN said it has not verified the exact toll, but that this figure was “reliable”.

However on Monday this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “what is clear is that we have had in a few weeks thousands of children killed".