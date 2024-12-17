Israel should open a consulate in Belfast after closing its Irish embassy, says DUP MP

The Israeli Embassy on Shelbourne Road in Dublin, which Israel has said it will close, accusing Ireland of "crossing every red line". Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

DUP MP Jim Shannon has called for an Israeli consulate to be opened in Belfast, labelling it as “a positive step forward”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Shannon, an avid supporter of Israel, said that whilst an embassy is not an option, a consulate north of the border would be “constructive”.

He made the comments after the Israeli ambassador to Ireland said closing its embassy in Dublin was “the correct diplomatic decision”, and claimed there was “a hostile atmosphere” in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Israeli government said the closure was because of the “extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government”, and accused Ireland of “crossing every red line”.

Mr Shannon said: “I have a good working relationship with the Israeli ambassador and deputy ambassador.

“They do make visits to Northern Ireland regularly and I speak to them regularly. This would send a strong message that the Jewish people and an Israeli embassy are welcome in Northern Ireland.”

When asked if Israel made the right decision by closing the embassy, Mr Shannon replied: “I certainly understand why Israel is closing their embassy in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm extremely disappointed at the decision by the Republic of Ireland to put Israel in a position where they had no other option. It's a backwards decision and I don't understand it.”

​The Israeli ambassador to Ireland said closing its embassy in Dublin was “the correct diplomatic decision”, and claimed there was “a hostile atmosphere” in the country.

The Israeli government announced the closure in a statement on Sunday, saying it was because of the “extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government”, and accusing Ireland of “crossing every red line”.

Ambassador Dana Erlich accused Ireland of taking a more “extreme stance” than any other country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called Ireland “an extreme voice in the international arena” when asked about its intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It comes as Irish premier Simon Harris said that Ireland will not be silenced about its views on Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Harris accused Israel of engaging in “distraction” policies, adding that he was very proud of Ireland standing up for the Palestinian people.

Ms Erlich was recalled in May after the Palestinian state recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told RTE's News At One yesterday: “Most countries, again, we have difficult conversations and we have disagreements. We accept criticism.

“But this has gone over that line in Ireland, the fact that there is delegitimisation of any collaboration with Israel, with the embassy, with Israelis, the incitement and hatred are not stopped by the government but fostered sometimes.

“We will continue in contact with our allies and supporters, but the format of the embassy needs to change in light of these anti-Israeli steps, and there is no other way to call it.

“Because unfortunately, this is not about pro co-existence, pro-peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The steps that we have seen are about isolating and discriminating against Israel.”

She said Israel will not end relations with Ireland and that she would remain as an ambassador working from Israel.

She said there was no timeline on when the embassy would close and said there would need to be a “change in policy” in Ireland if the embassy was to reopen.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government officially recognised the Palestinian state and, last week, it emerged that Ireland would formally intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to reporters in Dun Laoghaire yesterday, Mr Harris was asked why Ireland had been targeted by the Israeli government.

“I'd respectfully suggest that possibly because it works as a distraction. You're all here today asking about Ireland's position. What about Israel's actions?” Mr Harris said.

“What about what (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is doing to the innocent children of Gaza? This is the diplomacy of distraction. I think it is deeply regrettable that they took that decision.

“They have every right to take that decision to close the embassy. I'd rather it didn't happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to engage, continue to engage diplomatically, but nobody is going to silence Ireland. We know right from wrong.

“We value human rights, we respect international law.

“We expect international law to be applied consistently.”

Mr Harris said he would keep the Irish embassy in Israel open.