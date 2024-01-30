Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He said he believed the deal would mean that Northern Ireland “will never again be a full part of the United Kingdom”.

“That, of course, is to our detriment because it puts us on transition out of the United Kingdom through the application of the common laws that apply north and south into an evolving all-Ireland economy. That’s something that no unionist leader should be doing and certainly shouldn’t be dressing it up as something else.”

He added: “It could be game over for the Union, because he’s (DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson) accepting that never again will we be a full part of the United Kingdom. He’s accepting that we will be ruled by foreign laws. He’s accepting an Irish Sea border. He’s accepting that GB in terms of the EU customs code is a foreign country.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the DUP’s deal with the UK government on post-Brexit trade agreements represents a 'tawdry climbdown'

“Those are astounding concessions for any unionist leader to make and they’re bound to have constitutional repercussions.”

‘Tawdry climbdown’

Mr Allister said the DUP’s decision represents a “tawdry climbdown” which is of “significant and adverse constitutional consequences”.

He said the deal would see Northern Ireland become a “condominium ruled in part by UK laws and ruled in part by EU laws”.

“We’re left in the situation where as far as the laws that govern our goods economy, which is a vital part, as far as those laws are concerned, they are not the laws that prevail in the rest of the UK, they are identical to the laws that prevail in the Irish republic,” he said at Stormont.

“So, by that means, the transition of an all-island economy remain secured under the protocol.

“And, of course, the manifestation of the fact that we’re under the EU customs code with GB to create a foreign country in terms of trade, and the fact that we’re under EU law manifests itself in the Irish Sea border, which continues.