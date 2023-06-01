It could take 'an ice age' before Northern Ireland has a devolved government again says DUP MP Ian Paisley

The North Antrim MP made the comments to Stephen Nolan on his BBC1 show last night, where he declared that he is explicitly “rubbishing” the idea of a return to Stormont this autumn.

"Post-election I think it's very clear to see that the idea that Stormont is coming back anytime quickly is for the birds,” he said.

Mr Nolan said: “You know the rumors it's coming back September, October.”

"Well the only people have spread these rumors has been people in the media and of course our enemies,” said Mr Paisley.

"And they've been spinning and saying ‘oh the DUP wants to get through the election, have the marching season, then they'll be back in the the autumn’.

"We set out a series of tests. Those tests have still got to be met.”

He also told the show: “We've had the BBC, national broadcasters, governments, Prime Ministers, presidents flow in to castigate our party and say 'oh these issues are trivial'.

Ian Paisley

"They're not. And until they're fixed how on Earth can we even contemplate restoring an Assembly that still won't address these issues?

"Our issue is that those seven tests have to each be addressed. Until they're met, I don't see how an Assembly comes back.”

What about these rumours that Stormont will be back in in the Autumn?

"I'm rubbishing that. Because it's been put about by our politicial enemies.

"We care about this place. We want to see it working. But it doesn't work if these laws are in place that prevent our trade flows from working properly…

"The only leverage we have is actually staying out of the Assembly.”

Will it take years to get it restored?

"Given the speed with which the Secretary of State understands these things, it could be an ice age away,” replied Mr Paisley.

"He's got to grasp these issues quite quickly... we've got a a Secretary of State and Northern Ireland Office in complete denial that these things matter.

"The British government has got to do it's job and that's govern for the people of Northern Ireland.”