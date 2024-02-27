Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sinn Fein vice president stood for God Save The King at the south Belfast venue before Northern Ireland women’s football team took on Montenegro.

Ms O’Neill arrived at the stadium with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who were greeted by IFA president Conrad Kirkwood and its chief executive Patrick Nelson.

DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons, the GAA’s new president Jarlath Burns, Stormont junior ministers Aisling O’Reilly from Sinn Fein and the DUP’s Pam Cameron were also in attendance at the stadium on Tuesday.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with fans at the National Stadium at the game between the Northern Ireland women's team and Montenegro

“It’s great to be here this evening,” Ms O’Neill told reporters ahead of the Uefa Women’s Nations League play-off.

“We were just saying today – both myself and Emma and Pam and Aisling – the women are here to support the women.

“It’s going to be a great night, looking forward to the game, we’ve all brought our layers to be wrapped up.

“I think it’s important, particularly for women in sport, that we all get behind them and actually support them. So I think tonight is going to be a fabulous night and I’m really pleased to be here.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill stands for the national anthem before the UEFA Women's Nations League match at Windsor Park, Belfast, on Tuesday night

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I think that we’re all really, really supportive of our women in Northern Ireland football so it’s really good that we’re all here this evening to support them.

“We hope they do really well but they’ve been fantastic ambassadors for Northern Ireland, I know that they’ll continue to be so.”

The late Martin McGuinness attended a Northern Ireland match in France in 2016 during the European Championships tournament when he was deputy First Minister.

