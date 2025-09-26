'It's time to put terrorist leaders in the dock' - Lord Elliott says he wants a public inquiry into those who directed Troubles violence

Ulster Unionist Peer Lord Elliott. (Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

An Ulster Unionist peer has urged the government to call a public inquiry into those who directed terror campaigns in Northern Ireland during the Troubles – saying its recent legacy proposals were an attempt to “curry favour” with republicans.

​Lord Elliott’s comments come in the wake of Labour’s plans to deal with the past by scrapping the previous government’s Legacy Act and setting up a new investigatory body.

The proposals faced criticism from unionists for giving the Irish government a significant say in matters pertaining to the UK justice system.

An Ulster Unionist delegation met the Secretary of State Hilary Benn earlier this week to discuss their concerns about the proposals – and the issue of investigations into those who directed terror campaigns during the Troubles was raised.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn.

Tom Elliott has now called for a full public inquiry into the matter. The UUP peer said “sadly most of this is driven by attempting to curry favour with the Irish government and Irish republicans”.

He said the UUP has been calling for the Irish government to run a parallel investigative process – the same as what is proposed by the UK Government.

“The only token measure by the Irish in last week’s announcement is the establishment of a unit within the An Garda Síochána as a contact point for cross-border co-operation and investigation, not a separate investigative body with oversight as is happening in Northern Ireland.

“With over 3,000 people murdered in Northern Ireland during the Troubles by terrorists surely there is good reason for a public inquiry into directing terrorism”, Lord Elliott said.

He argued that the Irish government should also run a similar public inquiry, saying “it would be interesting to establish many of the links between Republic of Ireland senior political figures and terrorists and also those of the Irish security forces.

“It’s time to put those who have been terrorist leaders in the dock and to the test, some of them who belong to a political party that holds the position of First Minister. If the two Governments are serious about dealing with the Legacy of the past then lets have everyone under the same scrutiny.”