Jamie Bryson and DUP's war of words escalates following MP's appearance at loyalist's 'surrender deal' rally

The rally was in Ballyclare on Friday night and was addressed by both Mr Bryson and TUV leader Jim Allister.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously attended similar rallies alongside both men.

But since it became clear that he was mulling a deal to let the party return to Stormont, the relationship has turned to one of enmity.

The anti-protocol rally in Ballyclare on Friday night, with DUP MP Paul Girvan (inset) watching from the back of the hall

Online flyers for the rally had described it variously as offering “an analysis of the surrender deal”, and as being an “anti-protocol public meeting … hear the facts!”

And during the event itself, Mr Bryson said unionists face a choice: “Do they stand over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s claims, or do they tell the truth and pledge to continue the fight?”

After news spread of Mr Girvan’s attendance at the rally, the following message was posted on the South Antrim MP’s Facebook page (and recirculated on the party’s official Twitter account):

“Tonight I attended, for a short time, what was advertised as a public meeting in my constituency.

“Rather than the meeting being about unionism working together to resolve outstanding issues relating to the protocol, it instead concentrated on bashing the DUP and other unionists.

“I was totally disappointed to hear the platform being used for petty and vindictive attacks on my DUP colleagues and other fellow unionists.

“It is clear the meeting was designed to divide unionism and will only serve to boost those who want to see us fail to make Northern Ireland work.”

Mr Bryson told the News Letter that the statement above “does not reflect reality”.

He went on to add: “But, most fundamentally, it is odd to see the DUP press office sharing on their social media account a statement which referred to ‘unresolved issues’ with the protocol.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told us all unequivocally that NI’s place in the Union is restored, and the Acts of Union are gone.

“What issues then remain unresolved?”

Mr Bryson added: “DUP members, councillors, MLAs and MPs who oppose the Irish Sea border are of course welcome at all meetings to join the resistance.

“There are a significant number firmly in support of our position, and I suspect those voices will grow louder in the near future.”

And in turn, the DUP hit back at Mr Bryson, saying the loyalist’s own statement was “a work of fiction”.

In the name of a party spokesman, it went on to add: “From day one when ‘Safeguarding the Union’ [the deal to revive Stormont] was agreed, we said we would have liked to have made more progress particularly around the red lane and reducing the goods that have to use it.

“This is a work in progress.

“Whilst some only seem interested in viciously attacking fellow unionists and stirring division within unionism, we are focused on working constructively with the government and others to get the best outcomes for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Allister had shared a pre-prepared copy of his speech with the News Letter, ahead of delivering it on Friday night.

In it, he had said: “Any unionist who thought, or hoped, the DUP was returning to government to stand up to Sinn Fein will have had a rude awakening this week.

“No: to atone for delaying the enthronement of Michelle O’Neill as first minister, DUP Nua has been in overdrive to prove its credentials as a deserving partner for Sinn Fein.

“Irish Sea border, no problem. EU law, what about it? Article 6, who cares!

“Whatever it takes – obeisance to Irish culture, Irish language, Irish education – DUP Nua will dance to any Sinn Fein tune.”

DUP Nua is Irish for ‘New DUP’.

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell had hit back, saying: “The sad and apparent default setting for Jim Allister MLA is to castigate fellow unionists on a daily basis.

“It is undoubtedly the case that Mr Allister has a difference of opinion from us on the best way to deliver for Northern Ireland within the UK.