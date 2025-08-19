Memorial plaques in memory of those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Somme have been reinstalled in Newtownards after being removed by the Housing Executive, it is reported.

In May the News Letter reported that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) mistakenly removed several historical plaques relating to the 1916 Battle of the Somme and veterans from gables at West Winds Estate.

NIHE said it had removed several "paramilitary murals" and "additional plaques".

However DUP MP Jim Shannon said that while he had no objection to the removal of the paramilitary murals, the plaques had no paramilitary significance, and had been erected by a genuine history group - 1st Newtownards Somme Society.

Two historical plaques belonging to 1st Newtownards Somme Society were removed by NIHE from the West Winds Estate in Ards.

After meeting with NIHE, the group said the plaques were taken down after NIHE was provided with "misleading information". NIHE declined to comment.

Now the group reports that both plaques were returned and put back into their original positions.

One of the plaques was later moved to another site due to concerns that if it fell, it could damage a gas pipe.

Speaking on behalf of the Somme Society, Jamie Bryson said: "“Following positive engagement with NIHE, we have voluntarily agreed to move the Somme Memorial plaque to a new, and more visible, location. The owner of the property to which the Somme Memorial has been re-located has given permission, and indeed welcomes, its display."

He added: “We thank NIHE for the positive way they have engaged with our group and look forward to continuing to work with NIHE, PSNI and other statutory agencies on a range of community initiatives.”