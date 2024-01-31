Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Bryson said such a debate should take place tonight or on Thursday night.

The challenge comes a couple of hours before the text of the deal cooked up by the DUP and the government is expected to be published.

Mr Bryson has long been a thorn in the side of the party, arguing for an uncompromising rejection of the Irish Sea border and all its trappings, but has also shared a stage with Sir Jeffrey during rallies against it.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses the media following a meeting with 120 executive members of the DUP on a possible deal to restore the devolved government on January 30, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The province has been without a government for two years since the DUP triggered the collapse of the power-sharing executive in a protest against post-Brexit trade checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, known as the Windsor Framework. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Issuing his challenge to the DUP leader this morning, Mr Bryson said: “As someone who stood on anti-Protocol platforms with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, I challenge him to face me or Jim Allister in a public debate either tonight or tomorrow night after the publication of the legal text.

“He and his team have had weeks with their deal. I, and I am sure Jim likewise, will face him on the detail inside two hours of us getting a copy if he wants.

"They have a shiny power-point presentation telling everyone how amazing it is. They have had days campaigning on a deal in which people are only allowed to see and hear their version of what they have achieved.

“They want to mark their own homework; to be a judge in their own case.

“If this deal does what Sir Jeffrey and his close allies claim it does – but which senior constitutional law experts in his own party such as Lord Dodds says it does not – then why would he be afraid of taking us on, exposing us as being the ones in the wrong, and putting beyond all doubt that his claims can stand up to scrutiny?

“Sir Jeffrey was good enough to stand with us at anti-Protocol rallies sharing our message and to march alongside us. He now calls us ‘naysayers’.

"Well now is his chance to confound us and expose us once and for all. Take us on publicly, dismantle our arguments, show how you are right and we are wrong, and let everyone see you do it.

“We aren’t afraid of public debate, why are you Sir Jeffrey?”

