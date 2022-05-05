Jamie Bryson: Power-sharing in Northern Ireland finished for a long time

Jamie Bryson said it 'seems pretty clear' that government procrastination on the NI Protocol will continue

The prominent commentator made the claim after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis appeared, during a TV interview, to sow confusion when discussing the UK government’s plan to tackle the issues associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Bryson said it is now “simply a matter of fact” that there will be no return to power-sharing government for the forseeable future.

The DUP’s Paul Givan resigned in February this year from his position as first minister in protest at the UK government’s failure to address unionist concerns surrounding the protocol.

The party has yet to commit to re-entering the power-sharing government at Stormont unless the issues are dealt with.

And with the results of the Assembly election not yet clear, Mr Bryson has suggested the continued “procrastination” by the UK government will mean the Executive won’t return “for a long time”.

Mr Bryson, who has spoken at several rallies organised to oppose the protocol, described the secretary of state’s comments as “just another example of his complete failure to appreciate the gravity of the issue arising from the subjugation of the Union”.

He continued: “That he would make such a intervention the night before the election demonstrates a complete lack of judgment on his part.

“It seems pretty clear to me that the government’s procrastination will continue.