Jamie Bryson says Irish primary school part of 'cultural insurgency' as banner opposing it appears

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has called the opening of an Irish-language school in east Belfast an act of “cultural insurgency”.

He was speaking on Thursday as a banner was erected in the area, voicing opposition to the school.

The school has faced objections from loyalists in the area, who say it is not wanted; a meeting of some 350-or so people took place in July, in opposition to the plans.

Bunscoil na Seolta’s site is at Montgomery Road, Castlereagh, next to a police station on a commercial estate.

The land – currently empty – was zoned specifically for business purposes, but this zoning was set aside by the city council when it approved the school plan.

A statement from Mr Bryson said: “The residents have an absolute right to peacefully express their opposition to the latest effort to impose Irish cultural identity on predominantly unionist/loyalist areas.

“Whilst unionist culture is never welcome in nationalist areas, and indeed for decades there has been orchestrated campaigns to block peaceful traditional Orange Order and band parades, unionists/loyalists are expected to accept the imposition of Irish schools, signage and GAA.

“It is legitimate to object to this cultural insurgency. It is not about opposition to a school; for those who want Irish language schools, then let them be built in areas which welcomes and wants Irish identity.

“Those behind this political agenda are using schoolchildren as tactic as a means of a propaganda trick designed to force unionists/loyalists to feel compelled to open the door to the latest Irish cultural incursion. And of course, it never stops. Nationalism if given an inch will take a mile.

“Peaceful protest is legitimate, and if that takes the form of banners, then that is valid.”

Sinn Fein South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey meanwhile said: “This is the latest attempt to prevent those who want to experience and develop the Irish language in east Belfast from doing so.

“The Irish language is for everyone to share and enjoy, and that’s why it is flourishing across society.

“Those involved in the campaign to block the development of the Irish language in this part of the city must stop.

"Bunscoil na Seolta's facilities have already been approved by Belfast City Council, and they should move forward without delay.