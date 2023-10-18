Jamie Bryson says suggestion he influences Donaldson’s decisions is ‘for the birds’

​Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has told MPs that any suggestion that he exerts influence over the decision-making of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is "for the birds".

During an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Bryson also called on the police to tackle any loyalist paramilitary groups who are involved in criminality.

Mr Bryson had previously appeared publicly with the DUP leader at a number of rallies protesting against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

A letter sent by Mr Bryson last month to unionist leaders in the region on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS) suggested that there would be a return to "mass street protests" if the DUP returned to government at Stormont while the post-Brexit the Irish Sea trading border remained.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has told MPs that any suggestion that he exerts influence over the decision-making of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is “for the birds”. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In his response, Sir Jeffrey said his party would make its own decisions on any deal with the UK Government over trading concerns, adding: "We will not bow to pressure, threats or blackmail, regardless of what source it comes from."

Referring to the letter sent by Mr Bryson, committee chair Simon Hoare said the correspondence had "explicitly threatened violence on the streets".

Mr Bryson responded: "Emphatically I reject the suggestion that there was any threat at all in the letter, let alone a threat of violence. What the letter said was that the analysis was that protests would take place."

Mr Hoare said Sir Jeffrey had taken it as a threat.

Mr Bryson said he had spoken to the DUP leader, adding Sir Jeffrey had not viewed it as a threat.

Mr Hoare then asked the loyalist activist what his specific relationship was with the DUP leader, stating at one point they were seen as "almost as Siamese twins".

Mr Bryson said: "I represent various lobbying groups, advocacy groups, and Jeffrey Donaldson engages with me to hear the views of those groups.

"Jeffrey Donaldson engages with many groups across the piste.

"He is the political leader, he listens to his constituents, listens to the people he represents and then he takes all of those views on board, goes back to his party and makes his own decisions.

"The notion that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who I think has been an MP over 30 years, an elected leader with a mandate, needs to ask me for permission to make a decision is, quite frankly, for the birds."

Mr Hoare asked Mr Bryson if he would describe himself as a paramilitary.

Mr Bryson said: "Emphatically not. I have not ever been involved in any paramilitary organisation in any shape or form. That has been substantiated by the PSNI.

"That is not to say I don't engage."

DUP committee member Jim Shannon asked about the involvement of loyalist paramilitary groups in criminality, referencing an ongoing feud between gangs in Newtownards.

Mr Bryson said: "We have a criminal drugs gang who were expelled from another group. Who then took themselves the title the so-called Real UFF.

"An organisation which has no credibility, is not recognised in loyalism. They are a drugs gang who have terrorised Newtownards and the community are at their wit's end.

"We need the PSNI to rid these drug dealers and criminals from our community, it is a policing issue, it is not an issue for loyalists or conflict-related groups to deal with.