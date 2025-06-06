Jayne Brady won't attend Belfast Pride - but Stonewall-funding civil service doubles down on marching in anti-Executive protest

After attending Belfast Pride in recent years, Head of the civil service will miss this year's event.

The Head of the Civil Service will not attend this year’s pride parade due to “prior commitments” - but the civil service remains committed to attending the protest despite its stated opposition to the policies of the Stormont executive.

Questions have also been raised over Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) membership of a scheme run by Stonewall – with the TUV questioning whether attendance is being driven by a fear of falling down the LGBTQ+ lobby group’s equality ranking.

NICS pays the group for its advice, despite the fact it lobbies local politicians on contentious issues such as banning so-called conversion therapy. It was given a ‘Silver Award’ from Stonewall last year, and praised for its attendance at Pride.

The announcement that Jayne Brady will not attend this year comes after days of speculation on whether she would go, in light of the event’s organisers banning Stormont’s governing parties for banning puberty blocker drugs for children questioning their gender. Unionist politicians pushed for transparency on the matter from the civil service chief (HOCS), with her officials later confirming that she won’t be there.

However, there was a robust defence of the principle of employees attending - with NICS saying the “only reason” they would be there was their commitment “to being an inclusive employer”.

That claim has prompted concerns from the TUV, given that Stonewall’s most recent equality feedback to the civil service made clear that its “involvement in Pride events” was important to show “commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion”.

The controversial charity has made headlines across the UK in recent years amid concerns about the advice it was giving employers on allowing men who identify as women to enter women’s spaces and sports on the basis of inclusion. The UK Supreme Court recently clarified the law on the matter, stating that sex is based on biology, not how someone identifies themselves.

Last month, Sinn Fein finance minister John O’Dowd defended civil service membership of the scheme - describing Stonewall as “subject matter experts”.

TUV Equality Spokeswoman Ann McClure told the News Letter: “While public bodies across the UK have rushed for the exit door when it comes to Stonewall, Stormont remains stubbornly behind the curve. Both the Executive Office – jointly headed by Emma Little Pengelly – and NICS continue to maintain links with Stonewall, at a cost to the public purse.

“The 2024 Stonewall feedback report into the Civil Service makes it abundantly clear that participation in Pride is regarded as a key indicator of an organisation’s commitment to what they term ‘LGBTQ+ inclusion and rights.’ That alone raises serious questions.

“There is, therefore, an onus on NICS to be honest with the public. Was fear of falling down the rankings in Stonewall’s equality index a deciding factor in their continued participation in Belfast Pride? Was this political consideration weighed against the views of ordinary people—many of whom object not only to the overtly political nature of Pride but also to its hostility to the Executive’s stance on puberty blockers?”

Mrs McClure said that while Stonewall and NICS “speak the language of inclusion” their involvement in Pride alienates a large section of the Northern Ireland public.

Belfast Pride say their event next month, themed ‘No Going Back’, is a reminder that the “fight for dignity, rights, and acceptance is non-negotiable”.