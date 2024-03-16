Jim Allister announces election pact between his TUV and Richard Tice's Reform UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jim Allister KC MLA unveiled the pact at his party’s annual conference in Kells, Co Antrim this morning.

In a barnstorming keynote speech, that mocked the DUP’s acceptance of the Irish Sea border and was scathing about NI now having a first minister who defends past IRA violence, Mr Allister said that the TUV and Reform would fight seats across the province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Allister’s speech, which was at points interrupted by laughter and cheers, also criticised what he called the woke agenda, which, he pointed out, had just been defeated in two referenda in the Republic. When he made clear the TUV’s support for Israel, there were shouts of approval and warm applause from delegates.

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, speaks at the TUV conference in Kells, Co Antrim where his party has tied up with Jim Allister's for the coming election. Saturday March 16 2024

His unveiling of the pact with Reform UK was also met with thunderous acclaim from the audience, at the Rosspark hotel.

Mr Tice then spoke from the floor, criticising the Irish Sea border, the inability of politicians to define a woman and the loss of control over the UK’s borders and immigration.

Ben Habib, the former Brexit Party MEP who is now in Reform UK, also received thunderous support from delegates when he spoke. He said that he had reluctantly the “only way to get back our country is by obliterating the Tory party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that "it is greatly disappointing for me” not only to see a restored Stormont, but the way Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had gone about it.

He said that he “might have got head round it” if Sir Jeffrey had said that he was threatened with greater say for Dublin and other factors. But “sadly he didn’t do that” but rather he “joined the Tories in the lie that there is no Irish Sea border”.

There was loud applause when Mr Habib said that he lost faith in the DUP, and hence had returned to get involved in NI politics, having not wanted to become embroiled in divisions within unionism.