Jim Allister defends travel rules for crossing border

The Traditional Unionist Voice leader described as “fake outrage” nationalist criticism of the scheme which he said does not even apply to British or Irish citizens.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis last night rejected criticism of the plan, stressing that there would be “no controls on the border” and emphasised that “UK and Irish citizens will continue to be able to travel freely”.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said the UK Government’s commitment to the Common Travel Area is “absolute”.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis arrive for a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix park, Dublin, yesterday

The TUV leader said the UK remained a target for terrorists and hostile states, particularly now with the war in Ukraine still raging.

“The reality is that due to its active role in defending freedom around the world and particularly in the Ukraine, the UK is the largest target for terrorists in a way that the Republic of Ireland is not. It is important that the safety and security of our citizens is put first.

“Freedom of movement within the Common Travel Area has only ever applied to British and Irish citizens. Seeking to widen the scope of this by stealth or pretending outrage when the UK seeks to control its own borders is uncalled for and will be seen by many for what it is, another needless attack on the UK.”

In the House of Commons on Tuesday night, MPs rejected an amendment from the Lords to ditch a requirement that foreign visitors need an Electronic Travel Authorisation pass to enter Northern Ireland from the Republic.

The scheme would mean non-Irish EU citizens will have to apply for online pre-travel clearance to cross the border.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry has warned that the change in travel access would damage tourism in Northern Ireland.

The North Down MP said there could be “potential legal jeopardy” because of the Government’s plan.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna, who backed the Lords Amendment in the Commons, described the plan as a “terrible piece of legislation”.

The South Belfast MP said it would be “unthinkable that people who call this place home would be forced to apply for a visa to travel for work or for leisure”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the border travel plan “undermines the Good Friday Agrement and the Common Travel, and creates significant restrictions on the freedom of movement on our island.”

She added: “Are we really suggesting that Polish people who live and work in Lifford now need papers to travel to Strabane, or from Emyvale to Aughnacloy?”

Speaking after a meeting in Dublin with Brandon Lewis on Wednesday, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the vote to the border travel plan was “regrettable” and that Irish concerns had been ignored.