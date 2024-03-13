Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He told the News Letter that the complaint was “totally off-target” and wondered “what possible justification” there could be for suggesting he broke the MLAs’ Code of Conduct.

Mr Allister had made a short address on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday, condemning the decision by Libraries NI to purchase a raft of transgender-themed books for children, including some which are clearly geared towards toddlers.

The fact NI Libraries has done so was revealed by a News Letter investigation on Monday.

The book 'Introducing Teddy' is billed by Amazon as being suitable for 0-5 years old. It is about a bear called Thomas who says: 'I need to be myself. In my heart, I've always known that I'm a girl teddy. I wish my name was Tilly, not Thomas.'

Meanwhile, both Sinn Fein and the Department of Communities – which is overseen by DUP minister Gordon Lyons – were asked for their stance on the matter on Wednesday, and their position on transgenderism in general.

Neither had responded at time of writing

Mr Allister had raised the issue on Tuesday morning in Stormont, when Edwin Poots was overseeing proceedings as speaker.

"Libraries NI, like many other public bodies, proclaims that its resources are tight,” said Mr Allister.

"I was therefore very disappointed to discover from the exposé in yesterday's Belfast 'News Letter' that Libraries NI has thought it appropriate to spend thousands upon thousands of pounds on books promoting the trans agenda, with toddlers no less…

"Why is Libraries NI in the business of corrupting young people through a trans agenda, which, in later years, could lead some of them to the horrendous experience of puberty blockers, untold physical damage and psychological damage, and then a desire to try to reverse all of that?

"Really? Has Libraries NI nothing better to do with its money than to engage in such promotion of the trans agenda?

"I call on the Minister for Communities [Gordon Lyons] to take an interest in the issue, investigate it and take a stand on it.”

This prompted Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew to say: “On a point of order, Mr Speaker. Will you listen again to the contribution of Jim Allister this morning, which contained an unwarranted and disgraceful attack on an entire section of our children?

"Will you look at his remarks to see whether they were in keeping with the conduct expected in the House?”

The speaker replied: “I can certainly look at them. I was listening quite carefully to Mr Allister, but I am happy to look at them.”

Asked on Wednesday evening, a day-and-a-half later, if he had heard from the speaker, Mr Allister said: “I haven’t and I wouldn’t expect to. It was a nonsense intervention.

"There couldn’t be anything adverse about my comments, I don’t think. I was attacking, if you want to use that word, Libraries NI for their choices.”

The Office of the Speaker was contacted, but no response was received.