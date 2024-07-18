Jim Allister gives maiden speech to the House of Commons - highlighting 'unbearable constitutional and economic affront'

Jim Allister delivering his maiden speech in the House of Commons

In his maiden Westminster speech, Jim Allister has told the Labour movement that it has a very proud history of opposition to colonialism – but is now “presiding over” a colonial situation in Northern Ireland, after inheriting that from the previous government.

The TUV leader said the new Labour Foreign Secretary would “go round this world advancing the cause of democracy, and yet in Northern Ireland we have a situation where laws governing so many vital aspects, we cannot make and cannot change. That has to change – and it has to be changed by this House”.

He said he had been sent to Parliament by his constituents, who will not put up with it.

Mr Allister began his remarks by describing the main towns and attractions of his North Antrim constituency, before thanking his predecessor for the work he had carried out on behalf of his constituents.

“I say to members of this house, if you’ve never been to North Antrim, then it’s time to put that right. What’s been keeping you, is my question to this House.

“Mr Deputy Speaker, what was keeping me from representing North Antrim in this House was a 54 year dynasty of family and party. From June 1970, North Antrim was represented in this House by Ian Paisley – father and son.

“And I do today want to pay tribute to my predecessor for the considerable work that he did for his constituents of North Antrim.

“But it’s a new era. It’s a new start, and I am here with a very distinctive and particular message in regard to the future of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Allister said the King’s Speech didn’t make much reference to Northern Ireland – and said it was a disappointment to him that there was “nothing to address the disenfranchising of the people of Northern Ireland”.

He said that members who come from England, Scotland and Wales come to the House of Commons as a parliament which along with the devolved institutions is able to legislate on all the issues which affect their constituents – but the same cannot be said for Northern Ireland MPs.

“Because in 300 areas of law, sovereignty over making those laws has been surrendered to a foreign parliament”. He said NI is now subject to the last government’s protocol / Windsor Framework arrangements – and therefore subject to laws governing our trade, our agri-food industry, much of our economy, much of our environment – which cannot be made by Parliament.

Earlier this week, the TUV leader said he would support Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in Parliament on the issues that formed the basis of the two parties’ General Election alliance.

Mr Allister said that under the arrangement, he will continue to be a TUV MP in the House of Commons and will be entitled to the speaking rights afforded to party leaders.

The newly-elected North Antrim MP outlined his intention to only follow the Reform UK whip on certain specific issues such as immigration.