Jim Allister puts truth at centre of TUV's eve of poll message - urging voters not to be 'used'

Jim Allister has asked voters to strengthen his hand in resisting the dismantling of the Union – urging the public to “be strong, not used”.

The TUV leader, whose candidates will appear on the ballot papers as TUV – No Sea Border – said: “I have two questions for every Unionist before you vote in this election.

“Firstly, do you like being lied to? The DUP told you when they tried to sell the tainted Donaldson Deal that it removed the Irish Sea Border. That was a brazen untruth.

“This leads to the second question - are you going to vote again for those who sought to hoodwink and mislead you on such a fundamental constitutional issue?

TUV have released Jim Allister's message to voters ahead of Thursday's general election.

“Vote instead for the party which has told you the truth from the beginning about the Protocol, TUV. We have not faltered. We not wilted on this fundamental issue.

“Strengthen my hand in resisting the dismantling of our Union by voting TUV on Thursday. Be strong, not used. Vote TUV, the party you can trust."

Dan Boucher, a recent defection to the TUV from the DUP, said that one of the key responsibilities of Northern Ireland MPs for the new Parliament “will be to secure a Holtham based deal for Northern Ireland with an uplift, just as Welsh MPs secured for Wales”.

He added: “One of the key qualifications of the new MPs, therefore, will be understanding the UK Government definition of need, the Holtham Formula. They will then need to be able to call out our underfunding just as effectively as they can call out our disenfranchisement.

“Equal citizenship means having the right to stand for election to make all the laws to which we are subject and being afforded the same courtesy as the rest of the UK in never being funded below the UK definition of need.

“If we are to enjoy the increased funding urgently required forhealth and education, Northern Ireland requires competent Members of Parliament who understand these issues, can argue with authority and not have rings run around them by the Treasury, the NIO and Downing Street.