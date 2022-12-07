Jim Allister questions how anti-paramilitary report can avoid mentioning any outlawed groups across its 144 pages

Generic shot of a republican mural

The TUV leader noted that the IRC’s stated mandate is to “provide a comprehensive analysis of overall efforts to tackle paramilitarism in Northern Ireland”.

Yet the body “has produced a report which manages not to mention a single paramilitary group by name,” he added.

“It is worth winding the clock back to when the IRC was set up and considering the reasons for its formation.

"It was formed in 2015 after a paramilitary assessment by the government in the aftermath of the Provisional IRA murder of Kevin McGuigan, which stated that the PIRA:

• Retained an ‘Army Council’ which members believed oversaw both the PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy;

• Retained ‘departments’ with specific responsibilities;

• And still had weapons which had not been decommissioned.

“Why is this ignored once again by the IRC?”

Mr Allister concluded that “while such issues are avoided, the IRC pushes for a ‘formal process of engagement... with the paramilitary groups’.

"While the IRC claim that this will encourage disbandment, engagement by government and its agencies with organisations which are illegal would be a slap in the face for victims of terrorists.”

At the time of the IRC’s last report, the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry made similar remarks.

He said that, yes, the IRC had shown there remained an “ongoing threat to society from paramilitaries”.

He added: “But if they want to stop, then they just stop. These are grown men, with their own agency.

“They don’t need a new process, a negotiation, or financial incentives to cease criminality.

“Investment in communities, invest in education and employability, break down barriers. Don’t need to invest in paramilitaries.”

Meanwhile yesterday, Sinn Fein said it “welcomes” the IRC report.

The party’s justice spokesperson Sinead Ennis MLA said: “Today’s report again highlights the need to continue to pursue the twin track approach of policing and justice responses to paramilitarism, while addressing the deep and systemic socio-economic issues afflicting working-class communities.

“Paramilitary groups seek to exert coercive control over such communities, through intimidation and the operation of their criminal enterprises...

“This again highlights the outstanding need for all barriers to equal citizenship for the ex-prisoner community and their families to be finally removed.

“Such barriers include issues around international travel, the acquisition of insurance, adoption rights and curbs on employment opportunities.

