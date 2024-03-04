Jim Allister was addressing MLAs during an Opposition Day debate on reform of the institutions to prevent future collapse.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Since I first came to this house I repeatedly have pointed out the unworkability of mandatory coalition. And every time I did, the most ardent defenders of Belfast Agreement devolution were the SDLP. It was the holy grail. It could not be touched. It was perfect. It was the ideal for us all.

"And those who dared to question it – they were some sort of outcast from the past. Here we are today and lo and behold, the SDLP calling for change.

"Mind you the motivation I think is very suspect. Because so long as the mechanisms of mandatory coalition were about protecting nationalism’s interests as a minority, then indeed they were the holy grail. But the moment nationalism is in the ascendancy in this house, and it may be the unionists that need whatever protection there is, then forget about it. Let’s have reform. Let’s have change. That has been the call, so I think the motivation has been very suspect indeed.

He said that opposition leader Matthew O’Toole needn’t worry that the Stormont institutions might collapse again as the DUP leadership had “been captured” – calling his rivals “protocol implementers”.

He continued “You might, if it bothered you, be more worried about Sinn Fein. Because of course to them, this isn’t about making Northern Ireland work. This is about a stepping stone, getting within touching distance of their goal. And it’s quite clear from some recent Sinn Fein declarations that as soon as they arrive there, Stormont is over, it’s gone”.

Mr Allister also said you only have to look at the “glee and delight of the deputy First Minister as she troops around the publicity stunts with the First Minister as her unelected lady in waiting” to be sure that the DUP are “very unlikely indeed” to leave Stormont.