Jim Allister rounds on Naomi Long for not taking oath, and urges unionists not to be tempted to vote Alliance
Jim Allister has said he was “disappointed” that Naomi Long did not take part in the oath of allegiance, but Alliance accused him of “politicking”.
The TUV leader said: “It was a great honour to attend today’s Coronation Service in Westminster Abbey. This was a most momentous occasion in the history of our nation. The event itself was a blend of the solemn, based on relevant scriptural references, and great pageantry. A truly British spectacular.
“In terms of the politics of the event I was disappointed to observe that [Alliance leader] Naomi Long joined with Sinn Fein and the SDLP in refusing to participate in the public affirmation of allegiance. In a few days Alliance will be seeking unionist transfers and votes, but today they stood with pan-nationalism! If Alliance doesn’t owe allegiance to the United Kingdom, then where does its allegiance lie? I urge every unionist ever tempted to vote Alliance to ask themselves that question, to which the answer is becoming increasingly obvious.”
An Alliance spokesperson responded: “Jim should really have some class and not use the coronation for vacuous politicking.”
Mrs Long said of the service: "It was a huge honour and privilege to have been invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey and to be among the 2,000 people present for this historic event. It was incredible to think that we were part of a process, some of which dated back 1,000 years. Sitting in the Quire afforded us not only an exceptional view of the service, but meant that we were right beside the musicians and singers who provided the music throughout. It was an experience I will never forget.”