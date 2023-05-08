Jim Allister rounds on Naomi Long for not taking oath, and urges unionists not to be tempted to vote Alliance

The TUV leader said: “​It was a great honour to attend today’s Coronation Service in Westminster Abbey. This was a most momentous occasion in the history of our nation. The event itself was a blend of the solemn, based on relevant scriptural references, and great pageantry. A truly British spectacular.

“In terms of the politics of the event I was disappointed to observe that [Alliance leader] Naomi Long joined with Sinn Fein and the SDLP in refusing to participate in the public affirmation of allegiance. In a few days Alliance will be seeking unionist transfers and votes, but today they stood with pan-nationalism! If Alliance doesn’t owe allegiance to the United Kingdom, then where does its allegiance lie? I urge every unionist ever tempted to vote Alliance to ask themselves that question, to which the answer is becoming increasingly obvious.”

An Alliance spokesperson responded: “Jim should really have some class and not use the coronation for vacuous politicking.”​

Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein and Naomi Long share a laugh before the coronation service begins at Westminster Abbey. Mrs Long said it "was a huge honour and privilege" to have such well located seats at the coronation, and that it was "incredible to think that we were part of a process, some of which dated back 1,000 years"