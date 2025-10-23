Jim Allister says acquittal of Soldier F raises 'fundamental question' of why Bloody Sunday trial went ahead

TUV leader Jim Allister MP has responded to the acquittal of 'Soldier F'.

The acquittal of Soldier F raises “the fundamental question” of why the trial was allowed to go ahead in the first place, given the “inadequacy” of the evidence, Jim Allister has said.

The TUV leader was responding to the news that the former paratrooper has been found not guilty at Belfast Crown Court of committing two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

In the packed public gallery at court 12, gathered relatives of the Bloody Sunday victims gave no visible or audible response as Soldier F was found not guilty on all counts.

There was also no reaction from those in the public gallery supporting the former paratrooper.

In a statement, Jim Allister KC said: “The acquittal of Soldier F is most welcome, but raises the fundamental question of why this veteran was put through the ordeal of the last few years, given the self evident inadequacy of the ’evidence’.

“The PPS [Public Prosecution Service] was right the first time in declining to prosecute, but wholly wrong to succumb the second time. Just as the Court of Appeal is now shown to be wrong in its determination.

“It is probably too much to ask, but all, including those who have agitated for years on this matter, should now accept the verdict of Not Guilty in respect of Soldier F and allow him to live in peace.”

In his judgment Judge Patrick Lynch told Belfast Crown Court that on Bloody Sunday a number of members of the Parachute Regiment entered Glenfada Park North in Londonderry and started firing at unarmed civilians at a distance of 50 metres or less.

He said this resulted in two murders and a number of people being unlawfully wounded.

The judge said: “They had totally lost all sense of military discipline. They were members of a regiment formed in 1942 at the behest of prime minister Churchill and had a proud record in World War Two.”

He added: “Those who fought valiantly against SS Panzer divisions in 1944 have had their regiment sullied by some of their successors.

“Shooting in the back unarmed civilians fleeing from them on the streets of a British city.