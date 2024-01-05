The TUV leader has claimed it is a matter of “constitutional reality” that Northern Ireland can’t be a full part of the UK market if it retains access to the EU – and says local access to Europe must be on the same footing as Great Britain.

Unionist leaders have spelt out differing views on the issue of EU market access in the past week.

Mr Allister’s comments come as unionists debate which market NI should primarily be part of – although there is no indication any fundamental changes to post-Brexit trade arrangements are on the horizon.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that the DUP wants to retain access to the EU single market – alongside fully restoring NI’s place in the UK internal market – and that the two aren’t mutually exclusive. However, DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said that full access to both markets is not possible – it is a choice.

The UUP also back access to both markets and have proposed a new body to promote trade within the UK.

However, the TUV leader says: “NI’s place in the U.K. internal market cannot be restored while simultaneously having one foot in the EU single market, because the price is subjection to EU law and that subjugates Article Six of the Acts of Union.

“Before EU membership NI was exclusively in the UK internal market; during EU membership the whole UK was in the EU’s single market; post Brexit GB is again exclusively in the UK internal market but NI has been left behind, still in the EU single market and subject to all its foreign laws. As Sammy Wilson MP rightly pointed out this week, full restoration to the UK internal market necessitates escape from the EU single market and its foreign laws and court.

“NI cannot serve two masters. This is not a matter of constitutional purity, but of constitutional reality.

